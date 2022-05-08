A biblical tale of a dreamer with a colorful jacket. A story of an old man reborn in his own mind as a brave knight. Blues singers who help a man reclaim his love.

These are some of the theatrical shows and experiences opening in the month of May at Lancaster County theaters.

Here’s a list of some of the shows that are either opening or continuing this month.

Opening

— “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical comedy about a rocky sibling relationship that sends a man with ambitious dreams on an interesting adventure, will be presented in a youth production at Susquehanna Stage in Marietta.

The show runs May 13-22, with 7:30 p.m. shows Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Sundays and one 2 p.m. Saturday matinee May 21.

The sung-through musical, featuring teenage performers, tells the Old Testament story of Joseph. Joseph is his father’s favorite — the colorful coat of the title is a gift from father to son — and he has vivid dreams that indicate he’ll rule over his brothers.

The show follows Joseph’s journey after being sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, and his interaction with Pharaoh that’s related to his gift for interpreting unusual dreams.

Gerson Malave, who portrayed the Leading Player in Susquehanna Stage’s youth production of “Pippin” last year, plays Joseph.

Susquehanna Stage performs at the Marietta Center for the Arts, a restored church at 133 W. Market St., Marietta.

For tickets and information, visit susquehannastage.com or contact the box office at 717-426-1277 or email boxoffice@susquehannastageco.com.

— Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century tale of Don Quixote and his “impossible dream” comes to life on the Fulton Theatre stage May 19 to June 12 in the classic Broadway musical “Man of La Mancha.” Preview performances are Tuesday and Wednesday May 17 and 18.

“Man of La Mancha” presents a play within a play, with Cervantes acting out the story of the aging, idealistic Alonso Quijana — who imagines himself the chivalrous knight-errant Quixote — for fellow prisoners as he awaits judgment from the Spanish Inquisition. Quixote, suffering from delusions of grandeur and accompanied by his sidekick, Sancho Panza, is compelled to take on quests including battling a giant (a windmill) and defending the honor of his lady Dulcinea — in reality, a prostitute named Aldonza.

The show includes the Broadway standard “The Impossible Dream,” along with songs such as “I, Don Quixote” and “Dulcinea.”

Fulton favorite Randy Jeter portrays Cervantes/Quixote.

Note that the show contains adult themes.

Tickets for evening performances and matinees are available Tuesdays through Sundays. The Fulton is at 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425. Note that the Fulton’s online ticketing system is in the process of being upgraded; online ordering will not be possible until after the upgrade is completed May 10.

— Also at the Fulton, “Five Guys Named Moe” — a tribute to the music of 20th-century bandleader, singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and actor Louis Jordan — opens in late May in the fourth-floor Tell Studio Theatre, as part of the Ellen Groff Studio Series.

In the show, a man named Nomax, who is down on his luck and bemoaning the loss of his love, Lorraine, is counseled musically by five men with “Moe” in their names, who magically appear from his radio.

They perform songs from Jordan’s rhythm-and-blues, jump blues and jazz repertoire, such as “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t Ma’ Baby” and “Early in the Morning.”

The PG-rated musical fantasy runs May 31 to June 26, with a pay-what-you-will performance Tuesday, May 31, and another preview June 1. Shows are a mix of matinee and evening performances Tuesdays through Sundays.

For families

— Fulton Theatre will present “Shrek,” about the adventures of an ogre, his donkey sidekick, a feisty princess, a short-tempered villain and a host of fairy-tale misfits. It’s the final show of the 2022 season in the theater’s Eichmann Family Series.

“Shrek” is a stage version of the popular animated film —tracing the characters’ adventures in trying to save the home the ogre loves — that is tailored to kids.

The show runs Saturday mornings from May 28 to June 11.

Visit thefulton.org for information.

— Family-friendly comedian Ryan Bomgardner’s show “Ryan and Friends: Hilarity Happens!” continues through Oct. 22 at Bird-in-Hand Stage. The show features a comic take on Lancaster County farm life, food and feathered friends, combining comedy, song parodies in various musical styles and ventriloquism — bringing a wide variety of characters to life.

A mix of evening performances and matinees run on select Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Visit bird-in-hand.com or call 717-768-1568 for tickets.

Continuing

— Glam power ballads of the 1980s anchor the Tony Award-nominated musical “Rock of Ages,” which continues at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre through May 15. Extra performances have been added today and next Sunday.

Featuring songs such as “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “I Can’t Fight This Feeling,” by groups like Journey, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi and REO Speedwagon, the show tells the story of a group of young, aspiring performers — and one aging one — who try to save a music venue while living out their romantic, rock-star dreams.

Matinee and evening performances run Wednesday through Sunday, and tickets are available with a buffet or served meal or for the show only.

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster. Tickets and information: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

— Follow the adventures of Monty Navarro, and his quest to eliminate the aristocratic D’Ysquith heirs who stand between him and his inheritance of an earldom, in the Tony Award-winning musical comedy “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.” The show continues through May 14 at Ephrata Performing Arts Center, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

Jordon Ross Weinhold plays all the ill-fated D’Ysquith family members — both male and female.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday.

For tickets, call 717-733-7966, ext. 1, or visit epactheatre.org.

— “David,” a show that tells the Old Testament story of the shepherd who slew Goliath and rose to become king, continues through Dec. 31 at Sight & Sound Theatres, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. The show features original music, live animals, massive sets and special effects.

Shows are Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets and information, visit sight-sound.com.

— When her past catches up with her, Melissa James flees her Connecticut home hides out at a bed-and-breakfast inn in Amish Country — trying to stay one step ahead of those who are threatening her.

The musical “A Simple Sanctuary” continues through Aug. 10 at Bird-in-Hand Stage, on the banquet level of Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.

Performances are Tuesday through Sunday. Matinee and evening shows are scheduled. Show tickets can be combined with meals — breakfast, lunch or dinner. Tickets can be ordered online at bird-in-hand.com/stage. For more information, visit the website or call 717-768-1568.

— “Magic & Wonder: Mystery,” a variety magic show from illusionist Brett Myers and his cast of performers, runs through Oct. 19 at the Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise.

The show combines magic and circus performance as it explores mysterious worlds such as Atlantis and Neverland.

Most performances are evening or matinee shows Wednesday through Saturday, with select Mondays and Tuesdays.

For tickets, visit magicandwondershow.com or call 717-323-3077.