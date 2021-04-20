Nearly four months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, "The Daily Show" released its extended version of correspondent Jordan Klepper's coverage of often-eventful rallies for former President Donald Trump.

The 32-minute documentary, "Into the MAGA-Verse," offers a look at what it was like for Klepper to be at Trump rallies during campaign season. Klepper was also on-scene covering the Capitol insurrection in early January.

One of the clips in the documentary shows him interviewing a few people outside Penn Cinema in Lititz, when Trump rallied at the Lancaster Airport in October.

Watch the video below.

Klepper visited Pennsylvania multiple times for rallies, making stops in Hershey and Harrisburg.

Comedy Central's Emmy-winning "The Daily Show" is hosted by Trevor Noah; the comedic news show tackles current events from around the United States.