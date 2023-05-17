This article was originally published April 28, 2023.

Stage, film and TV actor Jonathan Groff, a Lancaster County native, has won the Outer Critics Circle award for outstanding lead performer in an off-Broadway musical, for his role as Franklin Shepard in the 2022 Stephen Sondheim musical "Merrily We Roll Along."

The awards were announced Tuesday, May 16, and will be given out at a ceremony May 25 at New York's Lincoln Center. Groff has been nominated for the Drama Desk award for outstanding lead performance in a musical for the same role.

Groff's two co-stars in the show, Daniel Radcliffe (of "Harry Potter" fame) and Lindsay Mendez, along with the musical itself and its director, Maria Friedman, also earned nominations in both sets of awards.

Mendez won the Outer Critics Circle award over Radcliffe for outstanding featured performance; "Parade" won for best musical revival over "Merrily We Roll Along."

The off-Broadway revival of "Merrily We Roll Along," a musical that tells a story of the decades-long friendship of three creatives — moving backward in time — will move to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway in September. Groff, Radcliffe and Mendez will reprise their roles there.

The Drama Desk Awards are presented by the Drama Desk organization, made up of theatre critics, reporters and editors who cover New York theater. The Outer Critics Circle Awards are presented by the Outer Critics Circle, an organization made up of New York theater writers who work for out-of-town newspapers and digital and national publications.

Both sets of awards have gender-neutral categories starting this year, and cover both Broadway and off-Broadway shows.

Groff has been filming the next series of the long-running BBC science fiction drama, "Doctor Who," in which he was recently cast in a "key role."

Groff's New York theater credits include "Spring Awakening," "Hamilton" and "Little Shop of Horrors." His film work includes voicing Kristoff in Disney's animated "Frozen" films; starring in the recent M. Night Shyamalan thriller, "Knock at the Cabin"; and appearing in "The Matrix Resurrections," "Taking Woodstock" and "The Conspirator."

He has also starred or had recurring roles in such TV shows as "Mindhunter," "Looking" and "Glee."

Groff has been nominated for Grammy, Tony and Emmy awards, and shared the Grammy Award for best theater cast album with the other members of the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton." He executive-produced and co-starred in a recent anniversary reunion concert documentary featuring the original Broadway cast of "Spring Awakening."

In 2022, he was named a Disney Legend — a hall of fame for the entertainment company.

Groff, a Ronks native and Conestoga Valley alumnus, performed on Lancaster County stages before becoming a professional actor 20 years ago.

"Shucked," a new musical about the residents of a rural town where the corn crop is failing, leads the Drama Desk Awards with 12. Winners of the 67th Drama Desk Awards will be announced in late May, with a June 6 awards ceremony at Sardi's restaurant in New York

"Merrily We Roll Along" is also nominated for best revival at the Lucille Lortel Awards for off-Broadway shows, to be presented in May.