Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff was among the actors considered for roles in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie, the film's casting directors said in a Vanity Fair article posted July 20.

Groff was considered for the role of Ken's friend, Allan — a role played in the film by Michael Cera — casting directors Allison Jones and Lucy Bevan told the magazine.

At the time the movie was being shot, the "Barbie" cast had to spend three months in London because of COVID-19 restrictions, the article said.

That caused scheduling conflicts for Groff, along with actors Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt, who were considered for roles among the multiple Kens in the film, the casting directors said.

"Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, 'I can't believe I'm typing this, but I can't do Allan,'" Jones said.

Groff, a Ronks native and Conestoga Valley High School graduate, will be reprising his off-Broadway role of Franklin Shepard in the Stephen Sondheim musical "Merrily We Roll Along" on Broadway this fall. "Harry Potter" actor Daniel Radcliffe and Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez will co-star in the show.

Groff won the Outer Critics Circle award for outstanding lead performer for playing the role off-Broadway in 2022.

The producers of the show recently announced the limited-run production will be extended two months, to March 24, 2024.

Groff was recently in Canada acting in an indie rom-com film, "A Nice Indian Boy," and he has been cast in what is being called a "key role" in an upcoming season of the British sci-fi series "Doctor Who."

Groff's Tony-nominated roles have included Melchior Gabor in "Spring Awakening" and King George III in "Hamilton." He was nominated for an Emmy for the filmed version of "Hamilton," and shared a Grammy award for cast album with the "Hamilton" cast. He has had starring or recurring roles in TV's "Glee," "Looking" and "Mindhunter." His film roles include ones in "Knock at the Cabin" and "The Matrix Resurrections," and "voicing Kristoff in Disney's animated "Frozen" films.

He was named a Disney Legend — the Walt Disney Company's hall of fame — in 2022.