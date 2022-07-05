Netflix has set a release date next month for a live-action and animated TV series featuring the voice of Lancaster County stage, TV and film actor Jonathan Groff as a lost toy.

In “Lost Ollie,” Groff, who voiced Kristoff the mountain main in Disney’s “Frozen” films, provides the voice of a stitched-together stuffed toy who travels the countryside searching for the boy who lost him.

The family series, which premieres Aug. 24, also tells the story of the boy, Billy, who lost more than his best friend in losing Ollie.

Other toys’ voices are provided in the series by Mary J. Blige (as Rosy) and Tim Blake Nelson (as Zozo). Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) and Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) take on the roles of Momma and Daddy, and young Kesler Talbot plays Billy — Ollie’s bereft owner.

"Lost Ollie" is directed by Peter Ramsey, an Academy Award winner for his animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and is based on the book “Ollie’s Odyssey” by author and illustrator William Joyce.

Groff, a Ronks native and Conestoga Valley High School alumnus, was most recently seen performing with the original Broadway cast of “Spring Awakening” on the Tony Awards telecast last month. He reprised his breakout role of Melchior Gabor in a 15th-anniversary fundraising concert of “Spring Awakening,” and was one of the producers of an HBO documentary, “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.”

Groff recently wrapped filming in New Jersey on “Knock at the Cabin,” an M. Night Shyamalan film set for 2023 release. It’s assumed to be a thriller, though details about the plot haven’t been released. The film also stars Rupert Grint, Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ben Aldridge.

Groff is also known for his Broadway role in “Hamilton,” TV roles in “Mindhunter,” “Looking” and “Glee,” and film roles including 2021’s “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Groff a Grammy winner for Broadway cast albums on which he has performed, has also been nominated for Tony and Emmy Awards.