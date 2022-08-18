Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff will star in a new off-Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim musical "Merrily We Roll Along" this fall, BroadwayWorld, Playbill and other theater websites reported Wednesday.

Groff, a stage, film and television actor who grew up in Ronks, is joined in the musical by Daniel Radcliffe and Tony Award-winning Broadway actor Lindsay Mendez.

The musical, with a book by George Furth and music and lyrics by Sondheim, who died in November, is based on a 1934 play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.

The limited run begins previews Nov. 21, opens Dec. 12 and runs through Jan. 8 at the New York Theatre Workshop, 79 E. 4th St., in New York's East Village, BroadwayWorld reported. Tickets go on sale Tickets will go on sale at noon Sept. 21; check the production's website for more information.

"Merrily We Roll Along" moves backwards in time, showing how three friends' lives and relationship to each other change over a period of 20 years.

Groff will portray Franklin Shepard, a composer of musicals who leaves his friends and his songwriting career to produce Hollywood movies.

Radcliffe, known best for his role in the "Harry Potter" films, plays Charley Kringas, Franklin's former writing partner and friend who has become a successful playwright.

Mendez plays their close friend, theater critic Mary Flynn. Mendez is known for Broadway roles including Elphaba in "Wicked" and won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Carrie Pipperidge in a 2018 revival of "Carousel."

Groff, a 2003 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, appeared in the 2021 film "The Matrix Resurrections." Like his "Merrily..." character, he's a film producer in real life: Groff executive produced and starred in "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known," an HBO documentary chronicling the 15th anniversary reunion concert of the original "Spring Awakening" cast.

On the Netflix series "Lost Ollie," which premieres Aug. 24, Groff voices a lost stuffed toy.

Groff was nominated for Tony Awards for his work in "Spring Awakening" and his role of King George III in the musical "Hamilton," and the cast albums of both shows won Grammy Awards for best musical theater album. He earned an Emmy nomination for the role in the Disney+ film version of "Hamilton."

Other recent credits include filming M. Night Shyamalan's film "Knock at the Cabin," which opens next year, and appearances in Amy Schumer's series "Life & Beth" on Hulu and in the "Sex and the City" sequel, "And Just Like That..." on HBO Max.

Groff voiced Kristoff in the Disney "Frozen" animated films, starred in the FBI drama "Mindhunter" on Netflix and "Looking" on HBO, and had a recurring role on "Glee" on Fox.

Groff is the second Lancaster County native to perform in a New York Theatre Workshop musical in the last few years.

In the fall of 2019, Groff played the lead role of Seymour in the off-Broadway run of "Little Shop of Horrors." At the same time, at the New York Theatre Workshop, Lancaster actor Max Bartos was performing in the musical "Sing Street," about a group of teens in Dublin, Ireland, who start a band in the mid-1980s. That musical was slated to transfer to Broadway, but couldn't open because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groff's close friend Lea Michele, with whom he starred in 2007's "Spring Awakening" on Broadway and in "Glee," takes over the role of Fanny Brice next month in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl."