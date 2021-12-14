Actor Jonathan Groff is appearing on a few national TV talk shows this week, promoting his villainous role in "The Matrix Resurrections" — including an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 14. The show airs at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

Groff, a Ronks native who owns a home in the Christiana area, will also appear on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Wednesday, Dec. 15. The syndicated show airs in our area on MyTV at 3 p.m.

Groff, a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, plays the villain Smith in the new "Matrix" sequel, which opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on Dec. 22. Agent Smith was played by Hugo Weaving in the original "Matrix" films.

On "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Monday, Groff told Kelly Ripa and her husband and guest host Mark Consuelos that he loved working with the film's star, Keanu Reeves — whom Groff called "the best person alive" — and getting to be in a fight scene with him. He also said going into physical fight training for the film was unlike anything he's ever done.

He also talked about taking his 6-year-old niece to Broadway for the first time, to see "Wicked."

"The Matrix Resurrections" is directed by Lana Wachowski, one half of the sibling team who directed the first three movies of the "Matrix" franchise — "The Matrix," "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" — from 1999-2003.

Groff has earned Tony Award nominations for his Broadway roles in "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton," and has voiced Kristoff the mountain man in Disney's "Frozen" films. On television and streaming, he has had recurring or starring roles in "Glee," "Mindhunter" and "Looking." Other film credits include "Finding Woodstock" and "The Conspirator."

This past fall, he was nominated for an Emmy for his role of King George III in the filmed version of Broadway's "Hamilton," shown on Disney+. He has also won Grammy Awards as part of Broadway casts that won cast-album awards.

He will appear in and be part of the producing team for an HBO documentary about the recent "Spring Awakening" benefit reunion concert in New York.

The original "Matrix," which premiered in 1999, is a science fiction film that deals with a simulated reality humans can become trapped in, and move into and out of by taking red or blue pills.