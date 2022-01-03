Jonathan Groff will portray a plastic surgeon in the next episode of "And Just Like That ..." the "Sex and the City" sequel series now streaming on HBO Max.

The episode on which Groff, a Lancaster County native and Conestoga Valley High School alumnus, appears streams on the HBO Max platform starting Thursday, Jan. 6.

According to descriptions of the episode, when Anthony Marentino — a friend of the female leads of the series and portrayed by Mario Cantone — expresses interest in getting a facelift, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) accompanies him to see a surgeon played by Groff.

You can see the trailer for the episode, featuring Groff, here:

The episode in which Groff appears is "Diwali," the sixth in the streaming miniseries. "And Just Like That..." picks up the story of the lives of 50-something New York City friends Bradshaw, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) more than 10 years since 2010's film "Sex and the City 2."

Groff was among the celebrities attending the premiere party for "And Just Like That..." at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in early December, according to TheCut.com.

Groff is not the first Lancaster County native to appear on screen with Parker. Taylor Kinney, the Neffsville native and partner in Lancaster's Zoetropolis who stars on NBC's hit series "Chicago Fire," appeared with Parker in the 2018 independent film, "Here and Now." The film is about a singer (Parker) who gets a life-changing health diagnosis.

Groff, who grew up in Ronks and owns a house in the Christiana area, has recently been doing national talk show interviews promoting his role as Smith in "The Matrix Resurrections," the fourth film in "The Matrix" franchise that's now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

He co-starred in Netflix's "Mindhunter"; voiced Kristoff the mountain man in the hit Disney animated "Frozen" movies; had a recurring role on Fox's "Glee"; and co-starred in "Looking" on HBO. Groff has won Grammy Awards for singing principal roles on the theater cast albums of "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton," two Broadway shows for which he also received Tony nominations. He received an Emmy nomination for his role as King George III in the filmed version of "Hamilton" that airs on Disney+.

Later this year, Groff will provide the voice of a lost toy named Ollie, who's looking for his owner, in the Netflix live-action/computer-animated series, "Lost Ollie." Mary J. Blige and Tim Blake Nelson are among the other actors appearing in the series, which is based on the book "Ollie's Odyssey," by William Joyce.