Lancaster County's Jonathan Groff will be among the original cast members of the 2006 Broadway rock musical "Spring Awakening" to appear in a 15th anniversary reunion concert this month in New York, to benefit the Actor's Fund.

The concert, which reunites Groff with Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr. and other members of the cast of the Tony Award-winning coming-of-age musical, is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the Imperial Theater, 249 W. 45th St. in Manhattan.

Tickets range from $50 to $5,000. Information and tickets are available at the event's website. Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required.

The Actor's Fund, the beneficiary of the one-night-only event, offers support to professionals in need in the performing arts. The nonprofit provides services including financial assistance, affordable housing, senior care and more.

For Groff, 36, a film, TV and stage actor who will appear in "The Matrix Resurrections" film sequel set to premiere next month, "Spring Awakening" marked his Broadway break. He played the lead role of Melchior Gabor in the musical, for which he earned his first Tony nomination.

The musical, based on the 1891 play "Spring Awakening" by Frank Wedekind, tells the story of teenagers in Germany who are learning about and exploring their sexuality while the adults in their lives fail to offer them support and information.

The show, with music by Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Steven Sater, won eight Tony Awards — including best musical — and a Grammy Award for the cast album.

Groff moved to New York after graduating from Conestoga Valley High School and after appearing in many local theater productions and a professional tour of the musical "The Sound of Music." He won the lead role in "Spring Awakening" after appearing as a understudy in the Broadway show "In My Life."

Groff, who grew up in Ronks and owns a home in the Christiana area, also played King George III in the live and filmed versions of the Broadway musical "Hamilton," for which he earned Tony and Emmy nominations and shared the cast album Grammy Award.

He voiced Kristoff in Disney's wildly popular "Frozen" films, had a recurring role on Fox's "Glee" and played starring roles on HBO's "Looking' and on "Mindhunter" on Netflix.

Groff also appeared in the Strasburg Halloween parade over the weekend.