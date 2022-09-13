Lancaster got a shoutout to the Disney universe over the weekend as Ronks native Jonathan Groff gave his acceptance speech upon being named a Disney Legend. The Conestoga Valley High School alumnus, who acts on stage, in TV and film, received the honor Friday, Sept. 9, during the Walt Disney Company's annual D23 Expo — a fan event that showcases the past, present and future of Disney projects.

Disney Legends is a 35-year-old hall of fame program for people who have made a significant contribution to the Disney company. Groff, who voiced Kristoff the mountain man in two animated "Frozen" films and its TV specials, joined this Disney hall of fame with his "Frozen" co-stars Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Kristen Bell.

You can watch Groff's speech here.

The 2022 class of Disney Legends also includes the late Chadwick Boseman — who appeared in a play in Lancaster as a college student — along with ABC TV stars Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo and Tracee Ellis Ross. You can see the whole Disney Legends ceremony here, with Groff's section beginning around 1:26.

"As a young, gay boy growing up in the late '80s, early '90s in Lancaster, Pennsylvania," Groff said in his acceptance speech Friday at the Anaheim, California, Convention Center. "Disney VHS tapes were my primary source of escape and self-expression.

"I dressed up as Peter Pan, as Alice in Wonderland, as Cinderella, and, one Halloween when I was 3 years old, I dressed up as Mary Poppins, complete with lipstick and carpet bag," Groff said. "I actually have a video of my Mennonite grandparents that Halloween calling me 'Mary' without any sense of irony.

"Disney was my complete life as a kid, and getting to voice the role of Kristoff in 'Frozen' is a complete dream come true, and it's such an honor to be on this illustrious list of Disney legends," Groff said, adding a shoutout to his "Frozen" co-stars," he said.

Getting emotional, Groff continued, "I want to thank my mom, Julie Groff ... for letting me dress up as whoever I wanted to dress up as and for always fanning the flames of my creativity. She is my true personal legend."

Julie Groff is a retired Conestoga Valley physical education teacher who now teaches at Solvit Academy, a local school run by her other son, David Groff, and his wife, Melissa Groff.

In his speech, Jonathan Groff also thanked Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the directors of the "Frozen" films, for "changing all of our lives and for changing the world with 'Frozen.' Thank you for inviting me to be a part of the Disney family and thank you for creating the space where even young boys can put on their Anna and Elsa dresses and sing and express themselves and be the true Disney legends that they are."

Groff is also part of the Disney family through his performance as King George III in the filmed version of the Broadway musical "Hamilton," which airs on Disney+, and his work on the TV show "Glee," which became a Disney asset when the company acquired 21st Century Fox in 2017.

Groff will co-star in a limited run of an off-Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim musical "Merrily We Roll Along," starting in November. He voices a lost toy in the current Netflix series, "Lost Ollie." He will be seen next year in M. Night Shyamalan's film "Knock at the Cabin." He also stars in and is a producer of the HBO documentary "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known," chronicling a 2021 reunion concert of the original "Spring Awakening" Broadway cast.

Groff also co-starred in the Netflix FBI drama "Mindhunter" and the HBO series "Looking." Groff could be seen in the Emmy Awards audience Monday night, Sept. 12, on NBC, sitting next to his "Looking" co-star, Murray Bartlett, who won an Emmy for his work in "White Lotus."

Jonathan Groff at tonight's Emmy Awards #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/DoGBkz9FKf — Jonathan Groff Updates (@GroffUpdates) September 13, 2022

Groff has been nominated for Emmy, Tony and Grammy awards for his New York stage work in "Hamilton," "Spring Awakening" and "Little Shop of Horrors." He shared the 2016 Grammy Award for best musical cast album with the other principal soloists in the "Hamilton" cast. He recently appeared in episodes of Amy Schumer's "Life & Beth" series on Hulu and the HBO Max sequel to "Sex and the City," titled "And Just Like That ... ."

Groff performed on local stages including the Fulton and Ephrata Performing Arts Center before moving to New York and working on Broadway.