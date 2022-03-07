Jonathan Groff, the Emmy and Tony-nominated “Hamilton” actor and Conestoga Valley High School graduate, took in some local theater while in Lancaster County this past weekend.

The star of “Mindhunter” and voice of Kristoff in the hit Disney “Frozen” films attended the Hempfield High School spring musical production of "The Wizard of Oz” on Saturday night. Groff hung around after the curtain closed to talk to the cast and crew of more than 100 students, as well as parents and staff members.

Cody Smith, director of Hempfield High School’s musical and dance program for more than 10 years, is a friend of Groff’s. The two acted in Ephrata Performing Arts Center musicals such as “Bat Boy: The Musical” and were roommates in New York City.

“We stayed in contact through the years and he wanted to come support the show,” says Smith, who has worked in Hempfield's performing arts department for 25 years. “For him to come back to see this production meant a lot to the kids. They were very excited. The fact that he spoke to them and spent time with them really meant a lot to them. I was just grateful for him to come."

Smith says the performance ended at 9:20 p.m. and Groff hung around for over an hour-and-a half talking to students, signing autographs and taking pictures.

“It was a little overwhelming, but he was happy to do it. It was really great for the kids,” say Smith. “I got to talk to him way after he talked to everyone else because it was a mob scene. But he really enjoyed the show, and I was just grateful for him to take the time out of his schedule when he was home for the weekend to come see the show.”

Hempfield High School senior Noah Felty, who played the role of the Scarecrow, got a chance to talk to Groff after the performance.

"He asked me what it was like to get into the Scarecrow’s physicality," Noah Felty says. "So I got to explain to him my process in finding the scarecrow’s movement. It was really cool to know that somebody at that level was interested in my process and my performance. It was really cool."

The student actor says that Groff addressed the whole cast and spoke about his own memories of performing in high school, and how special that time was for him. He also gave some advice to aspiring actors.

"He said just to lean into the things you’re passionate about," says Noah Felty. "And if you find something you really love doing focus everything on that and just go for it, and that was really cool to hear from him, as well."

Noah and his sister Bailey — a fifth-grader at Centerville Elementary, who performed ballet as a Munchin in the Lollipop League — both posed for a picture with Groff. Noah's mother Jen, a Hempfield High School graduate, was on stage taking photos and video to capture the memories.

"It was a bit of full circle moment," says Jen Felty. "My senior year was the first show they ever did in that new theater space and it was just weird because I was thinking when I graduated would I have ever imagined that I would have a son that went to school and performed on the stage and then here we are standing and talking to Jonathan Groff on the stage."

Zeke Ruffner, a senior a Manheim Central who is playing the Scarecrow role in the Manheim Central production of "The Wizard of Oz" March 10-13, was in the audience during the performance. During intermission, he and some friends were able to meet Groff.

“He was really personable. He was there with a few of his high school friends,” said Ruffner. “And he said they used to do what our cast is doing this year, where they’d go to all the local shows and support the local schools that way. And that’s what a few of us from the cast are doing – going around to a bunch of local shows, so it’s kind of cool.”

Noah Felty says he was impressed with how engaged Groff was and how long he stayed and talked to the cast

"I was really impressed how down-to-earth he was. It felt like he genuinely care about he things we had to say and our show," says Noah Felty. "He was there for so long, and after the show he was there for a really long time — maybe longer than I was. I was like, 'I’m sorry you’re here for so long,' and he was like, 'No I love it,' and he seemed like he meant it."

As for Groff, he’s more than familiar with “The Wizard of Oz.” According to a 2017 article on Playbill.com, Groff played the role of Dorothy in a family production of the play that took place in his father’s horse barn in Ronks. Watch the video embedded in that article here and see a photo of Groff as Dorothy.

It's not the only visit Groff has made to a local school in recent weeks, either. Groff visited Smoketown Elementary School, where he once attended, to speak to second graders on Feb. 25, according to a Facebook post by the Conestoga Valley School District. Later in the day, he also visited with students from the district's middle school and high school theater programs.

In other news, Groff has been cast in the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan film “Knock at the Cabin” which is slated to premiere Feb. 3, 2023.