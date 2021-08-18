Theater, film and television actor Jonathan Groff, a Lancaster County native, is the host of a Broadway history documentary that will air on local public television later this week.

"Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age," by late filmmaker Rick McKay, tells the backstage stories of some well-known Broadway musicals produced between 1959 and the early 1980s. It is scheduled to run on regional PBS affiliate WITF, as an episode of the "Great Performances" series, starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, with a rebroadcast at 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

The film is already streaming on PBS Passport, the platform for those who are supporting members of public television.

Groff introduces the documentary, and also speaks during the show, which is designed as a fundraising broadcast with pledge breaks built in.

You can see the trailer for the film below:

In introducing the show, Groff notes he got to be friends with McKay, who made the 2003 documentary, "Broadway: The Golden Age," for which the current film is a sequel. McKay saw Groff in a New York musical, "The Bobby Darin Story," right before he died in January 2018, Groff says in his introduction.

Interviews in the film include Carol Burnett talking about how she came to star in "Once Upon a Mattress," Dick Van Dyke remembering his turn on stage in "Bye, Bye Birdie" and the original cast of "A Chorus Line" recalling the night they told stories about their lives that formed the basis of the popular musical.

Groff is a two-time Tony Award nominee, for his work in "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton."

A Ronks native and Conestoga Valley High School graduate, Groff has voiced Kristoff the mountain man in Disney's "Frozen" animated films, starred in HBO's "Looking" and Netflix's FBI drama "Mindhunter," and had a recurring role on Fox's "Glee." He is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for his role of King George III in the filmed version of the Broadway musical "Hamilton," and is part of the cast of the film "Matrix 4," set for a December release.

It was previously announced that Groff is set to reteam with his "Frozen" costar, Kristen Bell, in an upcoming musical film, "Molly and the Moon" (listed on IMDB.com as being in the "pre-production" phase) and an animated TV series, "Lost Ollie" ("post-production"). He recently voiced Rick Sheridan in an episode of the "Invincible" animated series.