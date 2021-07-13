Ronks native and Conestoga Valley High School alumnus Jonathan Groff was nominated for an Emmy Award today for his role as King George III in the filmed version of the Broadway musical "Hamilton."

Groff, who earned a Tony nomination for the same role in the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton," was nominated in the Emmy category of best supporting actor in a limited series or movie.

The "Hamilton" movie that began streaming on Disney+ in July 2020 was filmed over a three-day period in the summer of 2016, when most of the original Broadway cast was still in the show. Groff had left the show, returned to his royal role — which totals about nine minutes of stage time — for the filming.

Groff, who voiced Kristoff the mountain man in the animated "Frozen" movies for Disney, was also nominated for a Tony award for his lead role in the Broadway musical "Spring Awakening."

Groff starred in two seasons of the Netflix series "Mindhunter," and is set to appear in the upcoming "Matrix 4" sequel that opens later this year.

Daveed Diggs, who portrayed both Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette, and Anthony Ramos, who played both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, on stage and screen in "Hamilton," are both nominated for Emmys in Groff's category.

Diggs won the supporting actor Tony in Groff's category in 2016. Ramos stars in the current musical movie "In the Heights."

"Hamilton's" creator and original star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr, along with Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler) and Phillipa Soo (Eliza Schuyler) were nominated in the best actor and actress Emmy categories for limited series or movie.

The movie itself was nominated for best pre-recorded variety special.

As a principal soloist on the Broadway cast album of "Hamilton," Groff shared the Grammy Award for best musical theater album in 2016. He was also nominated for a 2020 cast album Grammy as part of the cast of 2019's "Little Shop of Horrors" off Broadway.

It was previously announced that Groff is set to appear in an upcoming musical film, "Molly and the Moon," and an animated TV series, "Lost Ollie," both listed as being in the pre-production phase. He recently voiced Rick Sheridan in an episode of the "Invincible" animated series.

The Prime Time Emmy Awards will air at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer will host.

Groff performed in local theater before moving to New York and launching his Broadway career. He also appeared in a recurring role on Fox's "Glee" and in the HBO series "Looking." His previous film credits include "American Sniper," "Taking Woodstock" and "The Conspirator."

He's a 2003 Conestoga Valley grad.