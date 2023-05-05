Stage, film and TV actor Jonathan Groff, a Lancaster County native, has been cast in a “key role” in the new season of the long-running British science fiction series “Doctor Who,” the BBC announced Friday, May 5.

“Another high note for #DoctorWho!,” an Instagram post from the show said. “Award-winning star of stage and screen Jonathan Groff joins the cast of the upcoming series in a key role.”

The popular TV series is about an extraterrestrial Time Lord (“The Doctor”), who travels through space and time in a police phone box-like machine called a TARDIS. The Doctor regenerates into ever-changing human forms, embodied by different actors.

In his own statement about the role, accompanying the BBC announcement, Groff said: “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role.”

Davies, the showrunner of the series, said of Groff: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast.”

Ncuti Gatwa, a Rwandan-Scottish actor known for his role in the Netflix series “Sex Education,” becomes the 15th Doctor later this year. He is the first Black actor to portray The Doctor.

Gatwa takes over the role after three special 60th-anniversary episodes of the series airing in November, featuring Scottish actor David Tennant as the 14th Doctor; Tennant was previously the 10th Doctor, last appearing in 2013.

A broadcast date for the series featuring Ncuti and Groff has not been announced.

The series premiered in Britain in 1963, and began airing in the United States in syndication on public television in the 1970s.

The series airs on BBC in Britain and will stream on Disney+ in the United States.

Groff, a Ronks native and alumnus of Conestoga Valley High School, will co-star in the Stephen Sondheim musical “Merrily We Roll Along” on Broadway in the fall.

For the off-Broadway version of the show, he is currently nominated for Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk awards for his role of Franklin Shepard.

Groff's New York other theater credits include “Spring Awakening,” “Hamilton” and “Little Shop of Horrors.” His recent film work includes voicing Kristoff in Disney's animated “Frozen” films, starring in the 2022 M. Night Shyamalan thriller, “Knock at the Cabin,” and appearing in 2021’ “The Matrix Resurrections.”

He has also starred or had recurring roles in such TV shows as “Mindhunter,” “Looking” and “Glee.”

He has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Grammy awards, and shared a theater cast-album Grammy with the cast of “Hamilton”; Groff portrayed King George III in the original cast. He was among the celebrities attending the Met Gala Monday night, May 1.

In 2022, Groff was named a Disney Legend — a hall-of-fame honor from the venerable entertainment company.

“Coronation Street” actor Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, The Doctor’s companion.

Jinkx Monsoon, a winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has also been added to the “Doctor Who” cast, Variety reported Friday.