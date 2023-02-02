Actor and Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff talked about his new film, “Knock at the Cabin,” in today's wee hours on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Groff is one of the stars of the M. Night Shyamalan thriller that opened Thursday.

Meyers' show airs at 12:37 a.m. on NBC.

You can watch Groff's appearance here:

In the film, a group of strangers invade the vacation cabin of Eric (played by Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) and their adopted daughter Wen (Kristen Cui). The home invaders, the leader of whom is played by a prophecy-spouting Dave Bautista, tell the couple that they must sacrifice a family member to prevent a worldwide apocalypse.

Groff is a Ronks native and a Conestoga Valley High School graduate who has acted on Broadway, on TV and in film. He has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Grammy awards, and has won Grammy awards for his work on Broadway cast albums.

He is known for his roles in the Broadway musicals "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton," for TV roles on Netflix's "Mindhunter," Fox's "Glee" and HBO's "Looking," and for films such as Disney's "Frozen" movies.

Shyamalan, known for directing such films as “The Sixth Sense,” “The Village” and “Signs,” and the current Apple+ TV series “Servant,” grew up in Montgomery County, and has returned to the region to make several of his films.

Groff attended the world premiere of the film Monday night at Lincoln Center in New York.

Groff has also been acting with two of the stars of the "Harry Potter" films.

Grint, who visited Lancaster last April while "Knock at the Cabin" was being filmed in Burlington County, New Jersey, plays one of the home invaders in the movie.

Groff performed with Daniel Radcliffe in a recent off-Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim musical "Merrily We Roll Along," which is slated to move to Broadway in the fall.

On Rotten Tomatoes, a website that aggregates film reviews, "Knock at the Cabin" has a 71% "fresh" rating among nearly 100 critics.

The film is playing locally at Penn Cinema, Regal Manor and Reel Cinemas.