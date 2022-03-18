Jonathan Groff, the Broadway, film and TV actor who's also a Lancaster County native, appears in the new Hulu series "Life & Beth," starring actor, comedian — and soon to be Academy Awards co-host — Amy Schumer. All 10 episodes of the show are set to premiere on the streaming service today, March 18.

In the show, Schumer plays Beth, a Manhattan wine expert who deals with loss by returning to her Long Island childhood in flashback, and then decides to leave her boyfriend, job and city for the small-town, bucolic area of her youth. She's attracted to a farmer, played by Michael Cera. But on her way to that possible relationship, Beth dates a self-centered trainer played by Groff.

Despite having a limited role in the show — he's in episode 4 of the series, titled "Pancakes" — Groff's work on "Life & Beth" is getting noticed by the critics. Mike Powers of NPR calls his role that of a "dim, hunky trainer," Amanda Whiting of IndieWire mentions "a very funny Jonathan Groff as a small-town personal trainer mesmerized by Beth’s glitzy life in 'The City,'" and Mike Hale of the New York Times says "Jonathan Groff shows up in an amusing bit as a Long Island Lothario who’s attracted to Beth because of her Manhattan connection; his obsessive love for the city is right out of an early Billy Joel song."

It was recently announced that Groff has been cast in a new M. Night Shyamalan film called "Knock at the Cabin."

Groff grew up in Ronks and is a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. He recently spent time with local students from theater programs in the Conestoga Valley and Hempfield school districts.

He recently appeared in the action film "The Matrix Resurrections," had a cameo as a plastic surgeon in the recent "Sex and the City" sequel, "And Just Like That...," is known for his roles on the TV series "Mindhunter," "Looking" and "Glee," and has voiced Kristoff in the popular Disney animated "Frozen" films.

Groff shared Grammy awards for theater cast album with his Broadway co-stars in "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton" — both of which earned him Tony Award nominations, as well — and the latter of which, as a TV film, got him an Emmy nomination.

Schumer is set to co-host the Oscars telecast on ABC Sunday, March 27, along with Regina King and Wanda Sykes.