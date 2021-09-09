Jonathan Groff appears at the end of the official trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections," which was released by Warner Bros. Pictures Thursday morning.

Information on the Ronks native's role in the "Matrix" sequel, which was at least partially filmed in Berlin, Germany, has not been revealed.

The plot of this fourth installment of the "Matrix" series of films also has not been revealed by Warner Bros. Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss, who played Thomas A. Anderson ("Neo") and Trinity, respectively, in the earlier films, are back for this fourth film.

"Matrix the Resurrections" is directed by Lana Wachowski, and is set for a Dec. 22 theatrical release.

Because Groff is dressed in a suit at the end of the trailer, and appears to be talking to Reeves' character in an office, many "Matrix" watchers on social media have speculated he is playing a role akin to that of Agent Smith, the well-dressed antagonist in the earlier films.

Hugo Weaving, who played Agent Smith, is not in "The Matrix Resurrections."

Groff delivers one line at the end of the trailer: "After all these years, to be going back to where it all started, back to The Matrix."

In teaser trailers that have appeared online over the past couple of days, an image of Groff seeming to have his mouth melted shut — as Neo did during an interrogation scene in the first film — flashes on the screen.

"The Matrix," which premiered in 1999, is a science fiction film that deals with a simulated reality humans can become trapped in, and move into and out of by taking red or blue pills.

You can watch the "The Matrix Resurrections" trailer here.

Other actors in "The Matrix Resurrections" include Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Jada Pinkett Smith and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Groff, who voiced Kristoff the mountain man in the animated "Frozen" movies for Disney, starred in two seasons of the Netflix series "Mindhunter."

The Conestoga Valley High School alumnus also received Tony Award nominations for his roles in "Hamilton" and "Spring Awakening" on Broadway, and has an Emmy nomination for the filmed version of "Hamilton" that airs on Disney+.

He had a recurring role on Fox TV's "Glee," and co-starred on HBO's "Looking."