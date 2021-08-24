If you plan to see the Jonas Brothers at Hersheypark Stadium in September, be prepared to prove you're vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within the past 72 hours.

"We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we’re visiting," the Jonas Brothers said on Facebook Monday night.

All scheduled Jonas Brothers tour dates past the Aug. 27 show in Las Vegas will require proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Ticketholders will receive an email with more information, according to the Facebook post.

The Jonas Brothers will be at the Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24. Country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini will open the show.

Tickets for the event are still on sale, starting at $19.95.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.