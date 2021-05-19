At the height of the quarantine shutdown, it seemed like we'd have to wait until the "Year 3000" for the return of live music.

Luckily, that is not the case.

Jonas Brothers have announced their "Remember This 2021" tour, which will feature a stop at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24. The concert will also feature opener Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

The band returned after a decade-long hiatus in 2019 with the album "Happiness Begins," which was followed by the documentary "Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness" and concert film "Happiness Continues."

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com