Quarryville native Johnny Weir has never been shy about proclaiming himself a superfan of the Eurovision Song Contest. This year, he has snagged the hosting gig for the American broadcast.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, May 10, NBCUniversal announced Monday, Weir will host the U.S. broadcast of the international songwriting competition on its streaming service Peacock.

Weir, who lived in Quarryville until middle school, is a former Olympic figure skater who is a broadcaster and skating analyst for NBC.

The annual Eurovision Song Contest is a competition among songwriters and bands from various European countries. It is said to be the world's biggest live televised music event.

The Peacock live stream of the competition can be viewed at the following times (all times are Eastern Time)

• The first semifinal at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 10;

• The second semifinal at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 12; and

• The grand final at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

In the second semifinal, artists from 18 countries compete for 10 performing slots in the final.

The 66th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Turin, Italy, since the winner of the 2021 contest was the Italian group Maneskin, with the song "Zitti e buoni."

Weir will host the U.S. broadcast from Los Angeles, NBCUniversal says, and "will be providing commentary and pop-ins throughout the stream."

At Eurovision, original songs are submitted by several countries — mostly from the European Union — and performed by the artists that wrote them. The winners are voted on by the competing countries.

This is the second year the competition has been streamed in the United States exclusively on Peacock.

Except for 2020 (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), the competition has been held every year since 1956.

Later this month and in June, Weir will perform with the Fantasy on Ice figure skating show in Japan.

Weir, 37, is a three-time U.S. national champion in men's figure skating and a two-time Olympian. In January, he was inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Weir has appeared on various celebrity reality and game shows, raising money for charity, along with competing on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" in the fall of 2020.

Watch Weir learn he got the hosting gig below; he refers to it as his version of the Super Bowl:

9.May.2022 This is the moment I found out I’d be hosting the American coverage of the 2022 @Eurovision Song Contest on @peacockTV! Join us Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for LIVE coverage on Peacock at 3 Eastern, 12 pacific. 🤍 #eurovision #eurovision2022 pic.twitter.com/80llZKQ2zt — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) May 9, 2022