Again this year, Olympic figure skater and Quarryville native Johnny Weir will anchor the American broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 67th annual Eurovision competition will be broadcast from Liverpool, England. As he did last year, Weir will provide commentary on the contest for the American broadcast on NBC’s Peacock streaming network, the network recently announced.

The three dates of the live broadcast are Tuesday and Thursday, May 9 and 11, for the first and second semifinal rounds, and Saturday, May 13, for the final round.

The three American broadcasts featuring Weir are all scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EDT.

Weir, a self-professed, longtime Eurovision fan, first hosted the American coverage last year, displaying his usual flair for flamboyant fashion.'

Eurovision, a European competition that introduces new music and artists to the world — ABBA was the 1974 winner — is generally held in the home country of the previous year’s winner. However, though the Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine won last year’s competition in Turin, with a song called “Stefania,” the war with Russia is preventing Ukraine’s hosting of the 2023 contest. The United Kingdom is hosting in its stead.

In recent years, the competition has come to be known for its kitsch appeal, its wide diversity of musical genres and performance styles and its over-the-top costumes and choreography.

On an episode of the Eurovision Song Contest podcast in February, Weir talked about one of the competitors at last year’s contest, Rosa Linn, coming from a small village in Armenia to compete on the world stage.

Weir compared it to his growing up in Quarryville before becoming an Olympian.

“The village I grew up in literally has one traffic light,” Weir said. “There’s just farmland and Amish people. And you would never think that somebody from a place like that would make it to sport’s biggest stage.”

Hosts of Eurovision in Britain will include talk show host Graham Norton and “Ted Lasso” actor Hannah Waddingham.

Retirement, and a new academy

As he prepares to retire from skating performances — a retirement delayed the COVID-19 pandemic — Weir skated his final regional spring ice shows, as part of Galaxy On Ice, March 31 and April 1 at the Skating Club of Wilmington, Delaware.

Weir lives in the Wilmington area, and has been training at the skating center there for the past decade.

In May and June, Weir is scheduled to perform in his final shows, with other elite skaters, in the Fantasy on Ice tour in Japan.

Then, in September, Weir recently announced on Instagram, he is launching a new venture, the Johnny Weir Skating Academy, at the Wilmington skating center.

In a video on Instagram, Weir said the academy will be an elite figure skating academy that seeks to train skaters for national and world competition.

On an Instagram video, Weir said the academy will “help craft the journeys of young skaters to the Olympics and beyond.” Weir, along with “hand-selected, Olympic-level coaches,” will be a teacher in his academy.

“I’ll be teaching primarily in groups” at the Wilmington rink, Weir said, which will instill “teamwork, compassion, and, of course, a competitive nature” in the students.

Contact information for the skating academy will first be on the school’s Instagram page, online at lanc.news/WeirSkatingAcademy.

“My mom answers the phone,” Weir added.

Weir, 38, the son of John and Patti Weir, is a three-time U.S. national champion in men's figure skating and a two-time Olympian. He competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics. In 2022, he was inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Weir and his broadcasting partner and fellow Olympic skater Tara Lipinski are skating analysts for the NBCUniversal networks during the figure skating compeition season, and during the Winter Olympics.

They have also provided cultural commentary for NBC during the Summer Olympics, and at other events from the Kentucky Derby to the National Dog Show to the Oscars. They hosted “Wedding Cake Championship” on the Food Network, were guest judges on “Project Runway” and recently did a cameo as themselves on an episode of the NBC reboot of the sitcom “Night Court.”

Weir has also competed on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and been a celebrity contestant — playing for prize money for charity — on a variety of game shows from “Match Game” to “Family Feud.” He was also featured in the Netflix skating drama, “Spinning Out.”

Weir’s family discovered his skating talent while he was growing up in Quarryville, and moved to Delaware when he was in middle school so he could train for competition.