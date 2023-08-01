John Quiñones – a longtime broadcast journalist with ABC News, author and host of ABC's "What Would You Do?" – will speak in Lancaster in November.

Quiñones will deliver a keynote speech during Moravian Manor Communities' 11th Annual Engaging Community Reception Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. in Lancaster.

The Lititz area faith-based not-for-profit organization's annual event is planned for 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale later this summer.

Quiñones' speech is titled "From the Barrio to Network Television: John Quiñones’ Inspiring Journey."

The event is hosted by WGAL anchor Brian Roche and will feature catered food provided by Upohar World Kitchen, a certified B Corporation with a social mission to alleviate poverty. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Moravian Manor Communities' Benevolent Care Fund.

“We’re excited to refocus our annual Engaging Community event this November and renew our connection with the community,” says David Swartley, Moravian Manor Communities President and CEO. “Experiencing John Quiñones’ keynote speech after dinner catered by Upohar World Kitchen will make for an unforgettable night.”

Tickets will go on sale later this summer. For more information, contact Bridget Steuer at 717-625-6104 or visit moravianmanorcommunities.org.