How does one follow-up an action-packed, sold-out show at Tellus360?
If you happen to be John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats, well, you take a stroll around Millersville and perhaps improvise an ode to a laundromat.
In a 7-second clip posted to The Mountain Goats' Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Darnielle sings a short ditty to Charles' Laundry in Millersville, complete with the caption "making good use of our day off."
making good use of our day off pic.twitter.com/02quwDFsw9— The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) September 22, 2021
As an ex-Iowan I want to pay maximum respect to the sheer magnificent size of this Pennsylvania September corn pic.twitter.com/7Q7WSYyCbz— The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) September 22, 2021
The complete lyrics of this song, presumably now slated for the next Mountain Goats album, are as follows: "Charles' Laundry, Charles' Laundry/There are many laundromats, but this one belongs to Charles!"
The day off comes after Darnielle's Lancaster debut, a solo concert that featured many audience sing-a-longs of songs both obscure and celebrated. On Friday, Darnielle's tour brings him to Bethlehem.