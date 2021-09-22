How does one follow-up an action-packed, sold-out show at Tellus360?

If you happen to be John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats, well, you take a stroll around Millersville and perhaps improvise an ode to a laundromat.

In a 7-second clip posted to The Mountain Goats' Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Darnielle sings a short ditty to Charles' Laundry in Lancaster, complete with the caption "making good use of our day off."

The complete lyrics of this song, presumably now slated for the next Mountain Goats album, are as follows: "Charles' Laundry, Charles' Laundry/There are many laundromats, but this one belongs to Charles!"

The day off comes after Darnielle's Lancaster debut, a solo concert that featured many audience sing-a-longs of songs both obscure and celebrated. On Friday, Darnielle's tour brings him to Bethlehem.

(Author's note: This post has been updated to reflect that the specific Charles' Laundry that Darnielle sang to is the Lancaster city location, not the Millersville location.)