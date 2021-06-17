Joel Makeci is ready for Lancaster County to hear his music.

Admittedly, he and his band, NGGBC, or New Generation Gospel Band of Christ, have been performing together since 2018, though in several states other than Pennsylvania. Makeci will bring his 11-piece group, comprising mostly vocalists, to the Binns Park stage at 5 p.m. on Friday for a concert in honor of World Refugee Day.

Church World Service Lancaster is sponsoring the free concert, which will also feature food from the Kabab Station.

The concert is a partnership between CWS Lancaster, Music for Everyone and Everence Financial Services.

Makeci is an immigrant himself, having been born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to Tanzania as a child. Makeci and his family immigrated to the United States, living in Montana for almost two years before eventually landing in Lancaster County in 2017.

“It was very hard, because our country was in a lot of war, a lot of fighting and ethnic conflict, so we fled,” Makeci says in a phone call. “So I was in Tanzania for 20 years of my life, and that’s where I grew up. And then the blessing of getting to come to America. I landed in Miami, Florida, and then after that went to Montana.”

Makeci describes his difficulty figuring out his way in the music world, due in part to the music’s lyrics being in Swahili. However, music’s status as a universal language allows the rhythms and melodies to shine through.

Though his music has racked up tens of thousands of views on YouTube and performed in states as far as Tennessee and Kentucky, Makeci says the band’s first Lancaster show in 2018 failed to draw a crowd. The Binns Park performance will be a second opportunity to grow in the city where he lives.

“In Lancaster, nobody knows me,” Makeci says, grinning. “I don’t know if they know that there is someone here from Africa making music. When I’m not singing in English ... I don’t know what they’ll think, but they're going to love it.”

Other events

This week’s celebrations mark the 20th anniversary of World Refugee Day (June 20).

The programming kicks off today, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the virtual event “Shining the Light on Lancaster’s Welcoming Community.” The event will feature a short film by LampHouse films, a conversation with award-winning author and former CWS staffer Omar Mohamed (“When Stars are Scattered”), and Hambright Elementary School teacher Katie Harnish, who shared Mohamed’s book with her fifth grade class.

To tune into tonight’s event, visit cwslancaster.org/stronger-together-virtual-gathering.

For more information on the World Refugee Concert and the music of Makeci and NGGBC, click here.