Joe Tarsia, a legend of Philly music who made his home at Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster County in recent years, has died. The news was confirmed by longtime friend and fellow record producer Tom Moulton on his Facebook page.

Tarsia, sound engineer and founder of the iconic Sigma Sound Studios in Philadelphia, was responsible for countless hit recordings, from David Bowie to The O'Jays and dozens of others.

“I was so lucky to attract really good people,” Joe said in a 2018 LNP|LancasterOnline interview.

Tarsia started his career in the '60s, working at Cameo Parkway Records, before opening Sigma Sound locations in both Philadelphia and New York City.

Tarsia's stories from the Sigma days were endless, from his wife cooking up cheesesteaks for the Jackson 5 while the group recorded in Philadelphia to a recording session with a young Taylor Swift.

In the days that followed his death, Tarsia was eulogized by other noteworthy Philly music icons, including songwriter and WXPN host Ben Vaughn and Roots drummer Questlove, who called Tarsia "one of the most revolutionary sound engineers in music."