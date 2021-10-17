The second day of Lancaster's annual Roots & Blues music festival came to a close, but not without featuring big-named acts like Joan Osborne, Sweet Leda and G. Love and the Juice.

(Read our reflection of the first day of Roots & Blues coverage here.)

Several venues hosted a full day's worth of rock, blues, jazz and experimental performances.

Second day of Lancaster Roots & Blues [photos]

1 of 6

Sunday is the festival's last day, and it will feature another full lineup of music, ending with duo Larkin Poe, descendents of Edgar Allen Poe, at Freedom Hall.

Here are six performances we saw during Roots & Blues' second day.

Joan Osborne

Roots and Blues Day 2

Joan Osborne played at Freedom Hall in the Lancaster Marriott at 25 S. Queen St. in downtown Lancaster for Lancaster Roots & Blues on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Multifaceted artist Joan Osborne performed at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center. 

Among some of her hits performed were "Shake Your Hips" and "I Want To Be Loved."

Fans packed Freedom Hall to the brim for Osborne's performance; the crowd was lively and excited at every turn.

Sweet Leda

Roots and Blues Day 2

Sweet Leda played at the Grande Ballroom in Holiday Inn Lancaster, at 26 E. Chestnut St., for Lancaster Roots & Blues on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Sweet Leda performed at the Holiday Inn in downtown Lancaster, joined by internationally acclaimed saxophonist Ron Holloway.

Sweet Leda is a Maryland-based band known best for Julie Cymek's soulful vocals.

The outfit has played at Roots & Blues multiple times, and have also made multiple appearances at Lancaster's LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival for up-and-coming bands.

Colebrook Road

Roots and Blues Day 2

Colebrook Road played at Zoetropolis, at 112 N. Water St. in downtown Lancaster for Lancaster Roots & Blues on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Harrisburg-based bluegrass band Colebrook Road performed at the Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse for Roots & Blues.

Recently, the band won the award for best bluegrass band at the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame and Awards ceremony.

The band will release its newest album, "Hindsight is 2020" on Oct. 22.

G. Love and the Juice

Roots and Blues Day 2

G. Love and the Juice performed at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster Marriott, at 25 S. Queen St. in downtown Lancaster for Lancaster Roots & Blues on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

G. Love and the Juice brought a lot of energy for its 10 p.m. Freedom Hall show at the Lancaster County Convention Center. 

The Philadelphia-based outfit is usually known as G. Love and the Special Sauce, but took on the name G. Love and the Juice for this performance.

G. Love, whose real name is Garrett Dutton, is touring in support of his latest album, "The Juice," which received a Granny nomination for Best Contemporary Blues album.

The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Roots and Blues Day 2

The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio played at Tellus360 at 24 E. King St. in downtown Lancaster for Lancaster Roots & Blues on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Soul-jazz band The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio played in the back of a crowded Tellus360.

The band is best known for its contemporary jazz style, and its debut album, "Close But No Cigar" made the top spot of the US Contemporary Jazz Albums chart.

Tommy Z

Roots and Blues Day 2

Tommy Z played at the Imperial Blue Ballroom at Holiday Inn Lancaster, at 26 E. Chestnut St. in downtown Lancaster, for Lancaster Roots & Blues on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

The award-winning blues artist performed at Holiday Inn in downtown Lancaster.

Part way through one of his songs, Tommy stepped off the stage and performed in the middle of the ballroom.

Roots and Blues Day 2

Tommy Z performed in the crowd at Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

During the show, Tommy performed his own cover of Johnny "Guitar" Watson's "Gangster of Love," as well as well as an original song, "The Lovin' I Miss."

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags