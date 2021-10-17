The second day of Lancaster's annual Roots & Blues music festival came to a close, but not without featuring big-named acts like Joan Osborne, Sweet Leda and G. Love and the Juice.

(Read our reflection of the first day of Roots & Blues coverage here.)

Several venues hosted a full day's worth of rock, blues, jazz and experimental performances.

Sunday is the festival's last day, and it will feature another full lineup of music, ending with duo Larkin Poe, descendents of Edgar Allen Poe, at Freedom Hall.

Here are six performances we saw during Roots & Blues' second day.

Joan Osborne

Multifaceted artist Joan Osborne performed at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Joan Osborne at the Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center at Lancaster Roots & Blues. pic.twitter.com/APnzlNpb9s — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 17, 2021

Among some of her hits performed were "Shake Your Hips" and "I Want To Be Loved."

Joan Osborne at Freedom Hall! pic.twitter.com/cUjJVecdqI — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 17, 2021

Another Joan video I hadn’t uploaded. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/VRw8Ow2aFd — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 17, 2021

Fans packed Freedom Hall to the brim for Osborne's performance; the crowd was lively and excited at every turn.

Sweet Leda

Sweet Leda performed at the Holiday Inn in downtown Lancaster, joined by internationally acclaimed saxophonist Ron Holloway.

Sweet Leda at the Lancaster Roots & Blues music festival. pic.twitter.com/AHBjfmZIcA — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 17, 2021

Ron Holloway with Sweet Leda. Incredibly impressive. pic.twitter.com/TYdYAlbF4x — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 17, 2021

Sweet Leda at the Holiday Inn for Lancaster Roots & Blues! pic.twitter.com/NzmdaB0yVQ — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 17, 2021

Sweet Leda is a Maryland-based band known best for Julie Cymek's soulful vocals.

The outfit has played at Roots & Blues multiple times, and have also made multiple appearances at Lancaster's LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival for up-and-coming bands.

Colebrook Road

Harrisburg-based bluegrass band Colebrook Road performed at the Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse for Roots & Blues.

Colebrook Road sets up before their performance at Zoetropolis as part of Lancaster Roots & Blues. They won best Bluegrass band at the Central Pa. Music Hall of Fame and Awards in 2021. pic.twitter.com/uNkWOvM3iq — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 16, 2021

Colebrook Road performs “Cora Leigh” from their first 2019 album “On Time.” pic.twitter.com/EDRYe5u0CV — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 16, 2021

Recently, the band won the award for best bluegrass band at the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame and Awards ceremony.

The band will release its newest album, "Hindsight is 2020" on Oct. 22.

Some more of Harrisburg-based Colebrook Road. pic.twitter.com/IUxc3rGyJD — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 16, 2021

Part of a song in tribute to a friend of the band Colebrook Road, “All You Need To Know.” pic.twitter.com/uTg41oo8qA — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 16, 2021

G. Love and the Juice

G. Love and the Juice brought a lot of energy for its 10 p.m. Freedom Hall show at the Lancaster County Convention Center.

The Philadelphia-based outfit is usually known as G. Love and the Special Sauce, but took on the name G. Love and the Juice for this performance.

G. Love, whose real name is Garrett Dutton, is touring in support of his latest album, "The Juice," which received a Granny nomination for Best Contemporary Blues album.

Setting up before G. Love and the Juice at Roots & Blues. pic.twitter.com/LkTGN0tEeG — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 17, 2021

G. Love and the Juice at Freedom Hall for Roots & Blues. pic.twitter.com/Cu9jtQc5Kf — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 17, 2021

The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Soul-jazz band The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio played in the back of a crowded Tellus360.

The band is best known for its contemporary jazz style, and its debut album, "Close But No Cigar" made the top spot of the US Contemporary Jazz Albums chart.

Delvon Lamarr at Tellus360 as part of Lancaster Roots and Blues. pic.twitter.com/MhFAykjmuS — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 17, 2021

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio jamming out at Tellus360 for Roots & Blues. pic.twitter.com/Sb0sR2ns9M — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 17, 2021

Funky band, shaky hands. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio at Tellus360 for Lancaster Roots & Blues. pic.twitter.com/LxtxnRpbew — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 17, 2021

Tommy Z

Tommy Z performing at the Holiday Inn for the Lancaster Roots and Blues music festival. pic.twitter.com/NMLIpClMH2 — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 16, 2021

The award-winning blues artist performed at Holiday Inn in downtown Lancaster.

Part way through one of his songs, Tommy stepped off the stage and performed in the middle of the ballroom.

During the show, Tommy performed his own cover of Johnny "Guitar" Watson's "Gangster of Love," as well as well as an original song, "The Lovin' I Miss."