October will be a great month for people who love rock, country and Americana music, as Central PA is filled to the brim with upcoming performances from talented musicians.

For those who like festivals, the I-105 Fallfest will return this year with headliner Jimmie Allen. The White Rose Music Festival also kicks off this weekend with several country and Americana artists, like Grace Potter, Jamey Johnson and The Wood Brothers.

Looking for some powerful performances from woman-led bands? Be sure to check out metal band Vajra, R&B singer Ali McGuirk and ska band Big Fat Meanies.

Here are 11 performances to check out in and near Lancaster County in October.

Ali McGuirk

Most popular for: "Long Time" and "That's The Way I Feel About You."

Why you should see her: Ali McGuirk's vocals are a force to be reckoned with. They're deep and velvety, often paired with minimal background instrumentals. She'll sing songs off her recently released debut album "Til It's Gone," which fans of Norah Jones, Amy Winehouse and Corinne Bailey Rae would likely enjoy. The Temple at Tellus360 is the perfect, intimate venue for McGuirk's soulful sound.

More information: Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $12 in advance, $14 the day-of | 21+ | More info

White Rose Music Festival

Why you should see it: It's a stacked lineup of popular Americana and country music artists, including Jamey Johnson, Grace Potter, The Wood Brothers, Margo Price, Lucery, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Langhorne Slim, Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards. If you're unfamiliar with any of these artists, this concert will be a great way to expose you to a few new genres. The festival is split over two days, so be sure to check the schedule before you go.

More information: Oct. 7 starting at 4 p.m., Oct. 8 starting at 1 p.m. | PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York | Cost: $65 to $150 for normal tickets, $150 to $1,000 for VIP tickets | More info

The Texas Tenors

Most popular for: "You Should Dream" and covers of "Unchained Melody" and "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'."

Why you should see them: This Emmy-winning vocal trio amassed a large fanbase after competing on season 4 of "America's Got Talent." (Previously, the Texas Tenors won three Emmys for their 2013 TV special "You Should Dream.") The group draws its strength from embracing the sounds of their three vocalists, country singer JC Fisher, opera singer John Hagen and classical singer Marcus Collins. The group performs nearly yearly at the American Music Theatre, bringing a varied set list including musicians like Bruno Mars and Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, among many others.

More information: Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. | American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $49 | More info

I-105 Fallfest Country Music Festival

Why you should see it: If you're a country music fan, chances are you know most of who will perform at the massive I-105 Fallfest this year. "Best Shot" singer Jimmie Allen will headline the festival, and there will also be performances from Michael Ray, Maddie & Tae, Jackson Dean and Hannah Ellis. Showdown in the Park winner and Lancaster-based country band Bobby Law and the Late Show will open the festival. This open-air concert is a great way to enjoy live music without being confined to a small venue. Organizers recommend you bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Oct. 9 starting at 11 a.m. | Maple Grove Raceway, 30 Stauffer Park Lane, Mohnton | Cost: $10 for general admission. Children ages 5 and under are free admission. General parking costs $10 (cash preferred), and VIP parking, which is closer to the field, is $25 per car | More info

Casting Crowns

Most popular for: "Who Am I," "Nobody" and "Just Be Held."

Why you should see them: Grammy-winning, multi-Platinum Christian rock band Casting Crowns has been perfecting its craft since 1999. They wrote their most recent album, "Healer" during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on themes of keeping faith in hard times.

More information: Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. | Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Dr., Hershey | Cost: $29.95 and up | More info

Judah and the Lion

Most popular for: "Take It All Back," "Suit and Jacket" and "Why Did You Run?"

Why you should see them: Though Judah and the Lion found mainstream success with its 2016 single "Take It All Back," the alternative/folk band has much more to say. It's a good opportunity to find more songs to enjoy from a band that, by and large, gained most of its popularity from a couple charting songs. Judah and the Lion alternates their genre depending on the song. Some tracks have more Americana influence while others lean heavier into electronica.

More information: Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. | XL Live, 801 S. 10th St., Harrisburg | Cost: $35 for general admission, $80 to $110 for special VIP packages | More info

'90s Rockfest

Why you should see them: Foo Fighters tribute band Best of Foo and Stone Temple Pilots tribute band Lounge Fly will perform together, along with a special guest appearance from Alanis Morrissette tribute Jagged Little Thrill. This would be a great concert for fans of '90s rock, or anyone who wants to see hit songs performed live without paying the cost of seeing Foo Fighters in an arena.

More information: Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $25 in advance, or $30 the day-of | More info

Colebrook Road

Most popular for: "On Time" and "Mountainside."

Why you should see them: Colebrook Road is a fun Central PA bluegrass band that performs often in Lancaster County. Every musician in the band is talented, and live performances are often peppered with long solos that celebrate each of their strengths. You'll hear everything from slow, sad melodies to energized, quick songs.

More information: Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. | Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz | Cost: $15 | More info

Vajra

Most popular for: "Maya," "Crown or Crucify" and "Sever the Tie."

Why you should see them: Vajra isn't your typical prog-rock/metal band. Lead singer Annamaria Pinna uses themes from Eastern Indian culture in her songwriting, producing almost ethereal vocals overtop of heavy instrumentals. The HuffPost described Pinna's vocals as "a bit like Tool with Ann Wilson from Heart singing."

More information: Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. | Reverb, 1402 N. 9th St., Reading | Cost: $12 | More info

Celebrating David Bowie

Why you should see them: A massive group of music industry veterans, including Adrian Belew, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren, Scrote, Royston Langdon and more, have banded together to bring glam rock singer-songwriter David Bowie's music alive for the night. It's a good opportunity to hang out with a couple friends and sing along to a few iconic tunes.

More information: Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. | American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $49 to $69 | More info

Big Fat Meanies

Most popular for: "Fishin' (For Compliments)" and "Meet Me at the Downbeat."

Why you should see them: Lancaster-based Big Fat Meanies is greater than the sum of its parts (which is especially notable given it's an eight-member band). Their ska/rock sound is amplified by singer Brenna Diehl's powerful vocals and energetic stage presence. Big Fat Meanies was deemed the Best Rock Band at the 2021 Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame Awards. In that same year, Diehl was also awarded the Best Female Vocalist. For this performance, the band will perform as if they were pop-rock band Panic! At the Disco.

More information: Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of | 21+ unless accompanied by a parent or guardian | More info