Whether you're a fan of rock, country or orchestral music, there are several concerts this January for you to check out in Lancaster County, or within a short drive.

The performers below are either local performers who have made their names known in the community or beloved national acts stopping by our part of the state.

A few hometown bands to support are the Jess Zimmerman Band, Trash Juice and a band that hasn't yet made its musical debut — Quiet Riders.

Here are seven bands to check out in or near Lancaster County this January.

Quiet Riders

Why you should see them: It's hard to convince someone to see a band that hasn't yet put out any music for listening — and they're working on that part. But when the band is made up of heavy-hitters from Lancaster's music scene? Then, the task is a little easier. This concert will be the debut of a new band that features the core members of the alternative/soul Tuck Ryan Band, but with a new sound. Quiet Riders features Lancaster native (now Philadelphia resident) Tuck Ryan, Matt Hostetter (solo musician, also part of Grateful Dead cover band What Would Jerry Do?), Caden Myers (Mellowells, Sun Not Yellow, Whose Hands Are These?) and Josh Kanusky (David Bromberg Quintet & Band). Americana band Quarter Horse will open the show.

More information: Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $20 | More info

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra

Why you should see them: This show, themed "Invocation," will feature works from composers Tomaso Albinoni, Joaquin Rodrigo and Felix Mendelssohn. What's special about this performance is that it features acclaimed guitar soloist Colin Davin, who will play alongside the orchestra. New musical director Michael Butterman picked compositions and themed events that would specifically complement church acoustics.

More information: Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. | First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Cost: $40.17-$81.37 | More info

Jess Zimmerman Band

Most popular for: "No Different," "Old Man Whiskey" and "Big White Truck."

Why you should see them: Cocalico High School grad Jess Zimmerman's sound is a little bit rock, a little bit country. Recently, the band took home a Josie Music Award for Country Rock/Southern Rock Album of the Year for their 2021 release, "Breathe." Their high-energy shows always draw a crowd, no matter the venue — from local fairs to music halls across the country.

More information: Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $17 for general admission, $25 for seated admission | 21+ or accompanied by a parent or guardian | More info

The Steel Wheels

Most popular for: "Scrape Me Off the Ceiling," "Mountains Quake," and "Rain in the Valley."

Why you should see them: If you missed The Steel Wheels when they performed as part of the Long's Park Summer Music Series last summer, here's your chance to see them. The Steel Wheels are an Americana band from the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Their songs carry with them big emotions, but stripped down in a poetic way (and, of course, an accompanying mandolin always helps).

More information: Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 in advance, $18 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Elvis' Birthday Bash

Why you should go: It may be one of the closest takes to a real Elvis concert you can attend posthumously, with Scot Bruce performing as a young Elvis, and Mike Albert performing as an older Elvis. The two performers have dedicated their lives to performing as Elvis and honoring his legacy. (Though, do note, this is a late birthday celebration — the King's birthday is actually Jan. 8).

More information: Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. | American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $39 | More info

The Judds

Most popular for: "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Old Days)," "Why Not Me" and "Mama He's Crazy."

Why you should see them: This will be The Judds final tour. The duo was originally composed of Naomi Judd, and her daughter Wynonna Judd. Naomi died in April, and Wynonna continued the tour with different supporting acts, including Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride. The supporting act for Hershey will be country singer Ashley McBryde, best known for songs like "One Night Standards" and "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega."

More information: Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. | Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Dr., Hershey | Cost: $29.50 and up | More info

Trash Juice

Why you should see them: Trash Juice is a Lancaster-based funk rock group that brings the good vibes with them wherever they go. Their comfort is based in "odd time signatures" and new, unique harmonies and rhythms. It'll be a good opportunity to grab a beer and dance to original and cover songs.

More information: Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. | Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz | Cost: $15 | More info