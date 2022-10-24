Nashville's Grand Ole Opry concert hall is synonymous with country music and some of the genre's most legendary performances have taken place there.

Sunday night, Oct. 23, the venue played host to the Josie Music Awards — the largest, all-genre, independent awards show since it began in 2015 — and Lancaster country / Southern rock group The Jess Zimmerman Band took home the album of the year award in their category for their 2021 release "Breathe."

"I don’t think it has really sunk in for me or the band," Zimmerman said in a Facebook message. "I do remember sitting in the audience during the show thinking, 'This place feels like home. I feel like I’m supposed to be here.' I’m speechless. To bring home Country Rock Album of the Year for our album 'Breathe' feels like a dream. I haven’t always thought of myself as a songwriter, more of just a singer who entertains. So to have the band and this album win in a place that is so iconic in music. Speechless."

The Jess Zimmerman Band beat out two other nominees for the Country Rock / Southern Rock Album of the Year award. The band was nominated in a total of five categories including Album of the Year — Country/Southern Rock, Entertainer of the Year — Duo/Group Rock, Vocalist of the Year, Fan’s Choice Award and Music Video of the Year for the band's video for their song "The Old Me" directed by Alyx Digital Media.

According to the award show's website, the organization received more than 52,000 submissions for this year's awards and less than 2% received nominations.

"Breathe" is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

The band caps off their trip with a performance in Music City Monday night, Oct 24, before heading back to Lancaster. But local fans won't have to wait long to catch a Jess Zimmerman Band concert. The band, along with special guest Fast Lane, takes the stage for an all-ages show at Mickey's Black Box at Rock Lititz, from 6:30-10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

Listen to "Big White Truck" from The Jess Zimmerman Band's award-winning album "Breathe."