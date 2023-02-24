Jerry Seinfeld

FILE - This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld at the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," photo call in Beverly Hills, Calif. In Seinfeld's new book, “Is This Anything?” Seinfeld reveals a timeline of jokes he's written over the past 45 years, showing how a 21-year-old kid from New York's Long Island evolved into arguably one of the greatest stand-up comics of his time. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

 Willy Sanjuan

After last performing in the area in 2020, Jerry Seinfeld returns to Hershey this summer.

On Friday, July 7, comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Hershey Theatre. Tickets start at $65 and go on sale to the public on Friday, March 3.

Seinfeld has a busy tour schedule in 2023, with dates starting in March and continuing through July. In 2020, he released "Is This Anything?" a collection of jokes from throughout his career printed with additional analysis.

For more on this and other shows at Hershey Theatre, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next