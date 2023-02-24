After last performing in the area in 2020, Jerry Seinfeld returns to Hershey this summer.

On Friday, July 7, comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Hershey Theatre. Tickets start at $65 and go on sale to the public on Friday, March 3.

Seinfeld has a busy tour schedule in 2023, with dates starting in March and continuing through July. In 2020, he released "Is This Anything?" a collection of jokes from throughout his career printed with additional analysis.

For more on this and other shows at Hershey Theatre, visit hersheyentertainment.com.