The music of Jerry Lee Lewis will be heard, instead of the music of Donna Summer, at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in June.

“Great Balls of Fire: The Music of Jerry Lee Lewis” will replace “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” on the theater’s schedule.

The show runs June 3-25.

The swap was made, according to a news release, because of date changes to the national tour of the Donna Summer musical, which is no longer scheduled to stop at the Lancaster theater this year.

“Great Balls of Fire” stars Jason Cohen, who has portrayed early rock ’n’ roll icon Lewis on the national tour of “Million Dollar Quartet.” He played Lewis in the show at the Dutch Apple in 2016.

Cohen brings Lewis to life both through singing his greatest hits and also performing the piano gymnastics the singer made famous — such as playing the keyboard behind his back while lying on top of the piano.

Audiences will hear standards such as “Shake, Rattle & Roll,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Good Golly, Miss Molly” and “Tutti Frutti.” The show will also find Cohen sharing stories from Lewis’ life.

In addition to Lewis’ repertoire — which includes New Orleans jazz and traditional gospel songs — the show includes numbers from Lewis’ friends such as Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley.

A five-piece band backs Cohen on stage.

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster. Tickets and information: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.