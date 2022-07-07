Jerry Brown, like many emerging artists, spent his college career at Emporia State University exploring different mediums before eventually discovering his favorite way to make art. But unlike many emerging artists, Brown, 78, spent more than 50 years between his college years and discovering his passion and talent for watercolor painting.

Brown, of Lancaster, says he embraces the “emerging artist” term.

“It’s cool,” he says. “At my age, first times for anything are rare.”

No more monkey business

Even more unlikely than finding success as a 78-year-old “emerging artist,” Brown, formerly known as “the Monkey Man,” spent those 52 years between college and picking up a paintbrush entertaining audiences with a trained capuchin monkey.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted everyone’s daily routines, whether that meant changes to an office job, a classroom setting or a live monkey act. The pandemic meant all of Brown’s performances were canceled. In March 2020, Brown and Django — his trained capuchin monkey and performing partner for the past three decades — took their last bow.

“At some point, I thought maybe 52 years is enough, and I just formally retired,” Brown says.

He found Django, the 32-year old capuchin, a new home with a caretaker he describes as extremely attentive and experienced with monkeys.

“I miss her like crazy,” Brown says.

Without Django and the stage, Brown needed something to do.

“I decided I was going to take up watercoloring,” Brown says. “I decided I was going to devote three hours a day in the studio in the hope that by later in the year, I could produce paintings that were worth looking at so I could paint for my family for Christmas presents.”

Luckily for Brown, handling watercolors came as naturally as handling a monkey.

“From the time I picked up the brush, it was like I had always been there,” says Brown. “It was automatic.”

Despite Brown’s playful nature, when it comes to his painting, it’s not monkey business. Brown is a dedicated and serious painter who devotes hours of his time to exploring his medium, learning new techniques and perfecting his craft.

“I am obsessed with the medium,” Brown says. “I love what water and gravity and pigment can do pretty much on their own. I say I’m obsessed with mastering the medium, but you don’t ever really master it, you find a way to help it along.”

A chance meeting

While taking his border collie Shea on their daily 3-mile morning walk from his home and around the perimeter of Franklin & Marshall College’s Baker Campus athletic fields and back, Brown met a fellow dog walker. Over the course of several months, they struck up a sort of casual friendship as their dogs played together. At some point, Brown showed her some paintings he was working on and she showed him a picture her fiance took of her with her dogs on a kayak on the Conestoga.

“It was such a great photo that I thought, ‘that deserves a painting,’ ” Brown says. “So I painted it up, and I took it out one day to Baker Fields and gave it to her as a gift.”

Over the next couple of months, the woman, Caroline Lovett, ordered a few more paintings from him. And eventually she told him that she showed her aunt, Lee Lovett, the manager of the Red Raven Art Co. in Lancaster, some of his work. Lovett loved what she saw, and showed it to some of the other people involved with Red Raven.

“As soon as we saw his work, we knew that we had a home run,” Lovett wrote in an email. “He is so very talented, and it just goes to show that art is in the act of doing and doesn’t always come with professional training. I might mention that watercolor is absolutely the hardest medium to master, and Jerry is a natural.”

Serious play

Though he may be a relative newcomer — extremely skilled, but still fairly new to painting with watercolors — Brown has amassed loads of good advice for other painters. Watercolor is a notoriously difficult medium that forces the artist to work from light to dark and reveal the lightest parts of a painting by painting the dark shapes around them.

Brown says one important key to painting —and this one shouldn’t be much of a surprise coming from someone who made a living performing with monkeys — is play. For Brown, that means allowing time for abstract improvisational free exercises to experiment with the paint and the water, taking artistic license with your subjects when the painting calls for them and most of all just enjoying the process.

“That’s the reason I do it. I’m obsessed with play. That’s how I made a living for 52 years,” Brown says.

Another tip is to create what’s known as a value sketch before you paint. Brown says he produces a pencil or monochrome watercolor sketch before he begins any serious painting.

“If you can make something work in black and white and you know where your darks and your lights are, you’ve got half the battle licked,” Brown says.

Not painting is, in a Zen-like way, an important part of painting too, Brown says.

“When I’m close to being done with a painting, I always like to get away from them,” Brown says. “It’s so intense doing this stuff. You get so locked in that you can’t see anymore. So I like to get them to the point where in my mind I think, ‘This is finished,’ and get away from it entirely for a day. And then come back and see if there’s anything more I need to do. That’s typically how I work.”

Another important thing to understand, Brown says, is the vaguely mysterious notion of “learning how to see,” which can be accomplished by intensely studying the way subjects interact with their environment and the light. Painting outside, known as plein air painting, is a way to develop this skill. Brown says he regularly painted with the Lancaster County Art Association’s plein air painting group and has participated in the annual River Towns Plein Air painting event.

“Plein air painting is so much different than studio painting. … It just changes the way I see things,” Brown says. “Like walking the dog over to Baker Fields in the afternoon — all I see is paintings. Everywhere I look.”