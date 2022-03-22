A stacked lineup of country and Americana artists featuring Grammy-nominated artists like Jamey Johnson, Grace Potter and The Wood Brothers will visit York this fall for the 2022 White Rose Music Fest.

The first White Rose Music Fest will also host country and Americana artists Margo Price, Lucero, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Langhorne Slim, Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.

Baseball team York Revolution and York College of Pennsylvania are teaming up to present the event, slated for Oct. 7 and 8 at PeoplesBank Park.

“The relationship between York College of Pennsylvania and the community is essential to the success of both,” says Pamela Gunter-Smith, president of the college, in a press release. “The White Rose Music Fest is another important step toward ensuring this relationship stays strong.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25. Weekend passes range from $100 to $175, depending where people sit in the baseball park. VIP tickets, which come with access to a private bar, a free picnic each night and special parking, are $300 a piece, or $1,000 for four VIP tickets.

For more information about the White Rose Music Fest, visit whiterosemusicfestival.com.