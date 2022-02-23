Penny Schulz, a 6-year-old girl with fiery red hair put up in French braids, will make her first professional theater debut at the Fulton Theatre as Gretl von Trapp, the adorable youngest child in the von Trapp family in "The Sound of Music."

It's a path that is no stranger to her family.

In fact, 30 years ago, her mother Valerie Long (now, Schulz) and her grandmother Kathy Mellinger Long performed on the very same stage for the Fulton Theatre's 1992 production of "The Sound of Music."

Schulz played Marta von Trapp, the second-youngest von Trapp child, while Long played the lead, Maria, governess for Captain Georg von Trapp's seven children.

Penny loves to sing and dance, and she expressed interest in acting. When Schulz saw that the Fulton Theatre announced auditions for "The Sound of Music," which debuts Thursday, she asked two of her kids, Penny and 9-year-old Stella if they wanted to audition.

Penny is in the main cast, and Stella is the understudy for Marta von Trapp. Stella will go on if Marta's main actor can't perform on a given day.

"I had such a wonderful experience getting into theater and performing as a little kid," Schulz says. "I think it all kind of trickles down."

Schulz says she has vivid memories of hanging out in the Fulton Theatre while her mom rehearsed, crawling under the house seats and exploring, as kids do.

"It's just really special. I have so many wonderful memories just being in this building," Schulz says.

Long would describe seeing Penny and Stella in the show as "sentimental."

"The Fulton Theatre is very special to me," Long says. "This was my home for a long time."

Long has performed in "The Sound of Music" five times, in all. She has performed in several different roles, including Maria and Liesl von Trapp.

In total, the family estimates they have collectively performed in more than 10 productions of "The Sound of Music." Long's son also previously performed in "The Sound of Music."

"So, I kind of know the words," Long says with a laugh. She says she doesn't know how she won't sing along to every song while in the audience watching Penny and Stella.

"I think they're enjoying seeing the whole process," Schulz says.

As of the Friday before "The Sound of Music" debuted at the Fulton, neither Long nor Schulz had seen Penny perform on stage.

And, Penny keeps hush-hush about what her days at the theater are like.

"What do you always tell me when you come home?" Schulz asks Penny.

Penny pauses and smiles. "I don't want to talk about it," she says.

"I've talked to some of the other actors and they give hints," Schulz says. "When she opens her mouth, you're just going to melt. So we'll see, right?"'

Penny nods.

"It's crazy to see it come full circle," Schulz says. "I hope they have wonderful memories and experiences just like I do."