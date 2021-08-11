First, it rained sideways. Then, it rained balloons and glowsticks.

That was the scene Tuesday during the first night of supposed-cult favorite jam band Phish's two-night residency at Hersheypark Stadium. Phish doesn't have many Billboard hits to its name, but how else to describe the scene of slavish devotion from concertgoers, some of whom traveled long distances to be here?

Sneakers, Crocs and nearly every variation of a Teva sandal hit the Hershey pavement early, with some arriving at noon for a show that wouldn't begin until nearly 8 p.m.

Here are a few scenes from night one of Phish's Hershey takeover

Something shaking on Shakedown

As a first-time Phishgoer, I learned a few things on the fly.

The first was that my preconceived notion of a "parking lot scene" was wildly out of step with reality. Instead of markered-up cardboard signs hanging off of van doors, it was a dense farmer's market that brought together many walks of life, all in the name of slightly off-kilter capitalism.

Don't just buy a bacon-filled grilled cheese and a beer, also buy some crystals and original artwork!

The Phaithful

So many aspects of the evening seemed possible due to the sheer collective buoyancy of the Phish faithful.

An hour before the show's slated start time, ominous dark clouds brought down lightning and several tons of rain. As I walked down the market row known informally as “Shakedown Street” poncho-less and feeling dumb for it, a gray-bearded beer seller called out, "Come in from the rain, friend."

Along with six other strangers, I helped hold this man's tent so that the gusts of wind didn't take it away. We nervously talked of rainy jams and lightning potentially striking Trey Anastasio's guitar, perhaps rewarding him with extra dexterity.

Thankfully it subsided, and I bid my new Friends in Jam to "have a good show."

"Dude...it's Phish, dude!"

The 360-degree audiovisual appeal of a Phish show is hard to deny, even if you've never seen the band before.

You've got four guys who have consistently packed gigantic event spaces on and off with no lineup changes since 1986. You've got noted fan-favorite "fifth member" Chris Kuroda, who designs and controls the light show that compliments the tunes. But again, it comes back to the crowd: Never have I ever seen fans who knew the exact musical cues to throw huge fistfuls of glowsticks in the air.

A man near me spent most of the first set blowing air into balloons, pausing only to hit them into the air or yell out "wooo!" and bird calls. He hit one into the air, and we both watched it fly before making eye contact.

"Dude..." he said, nearly floating with joy. "It's Phish, dude."

Grooves that Move

There's just no other way to say it — both sets of music on Tuesday night were chock full of funky jams.

From "Gumbo” to "Lizards” to "Llama,” Anastasio and Co. showed sincere commitment to the groove. There were diversions — a second-set appearance from the demented "Scent of a Mule,” for example. But nearly everything in the set, even a cover of TV on the Radio’s "Golden Age," was light on its feet, encouraging the crowd to be, too. The band was clearly excited to be there, and the crowd responded in kind.

According to some fans, the sets were on the mellower side, perhaps a harbinger of things to come for Night Two tonight (Wednesday). But as thousands of fans streamed out to a rollicking cover of Velvet Underground's "Rock and Roll," I felt satiated. Virtuosic performances, a good mix of styles and an incredibly excitable crowd.

In other words? Dude...it's Phish.

Phish will take the stage again at Hersheypark Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11.