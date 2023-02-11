Spring in Lancaster County means mud sales and budding blooms.

But that's not all; the season also brings a slew of performances by some of our county's youngest actors.

High schools across the county are preparing for spring musicals and plays, and we want to know about them.

Is your school putting on a production this spring? Tell us the details in the form below or in the Google form linked here. We'll share the information in a listing to appear in print and online.

Any questions? Direct them to Jenelle Janci at jjanci@lnpnews.com.

Break a leg!