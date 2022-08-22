It's officially fair season in Lancaster County, which means it's time to get out, eat some funnel cake, pet some cute animals and have a blast.

Lancaster County hosts seven fairs each year — Elizabethtown, Denver, Solanco, Ephrata, West Lampeter Community Fair, New Holland Farmers Fair and the Manheim Community Farm Show.

The Elizabethtown Fair kicks off today and will continue through Saturday.

Want to know what's happening at each of the fairs this year? Check out this comprehensive guide to Lancaster County's fairs.

Regardless of whether you're a regular or a fair first-timer, we want to see and share your photos of your fair experience this year. Submit your fair photos to the gallery below. The gallery will be public and visible to readers of LNP|LancasterOnline.