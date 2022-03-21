Viktor Yeliohin watched from the United States as Russia invaded Ukraine, a country he lived in for a significant part of his life.

Yeliohin was so distressed, by the bloody news footage he saw and what he learned from his friends who live in the region, that it was difficult for him to find the resolve to teach at his ballet studio, the Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy, at 214 W. Grant St. in Lancaster city.

"It's difficult to watch," Yeliohin, wearing a blue undershirt with a yellow sweater over top, representing the colors of Ukraine's flag, said. His ballet studio is adorned with sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower.

"It's very hard to process mentally. Difficult to believe," Yeliohin said.

Earlier in February, Yeliohin talked with one of his friends who lives in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. He recalled his friend being scared and wondering what to do, as war seemed imminent.

"In this kind of modern life, in this situation, they're going to do what, attack Ukraine? It's impossible. Just impossible to believe,” Yeliohin said he told his friend.

Nearly three weeks later, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Roots in Ukraine

Yeliohin was born in Uzbekistan when it was part of the Soviet Union.

He spent his early childhood in an orphanage. He didn't know who his parents were; his mom was listed as Russian on his documents, and there was no father listed.

By chance, a ballet instructor from Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, visited the orphanage in 1967 to recruit students for a ballet school. He didn't know if he wanted to pursue ballet, but he wanted to be out of the orphanage. So he was determined to be the best dancer in the school.

"I worked very hard to get myself better in school, making sure I have a great education," Yeliohin said.

After he graduated in 1975, he performed for a bit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan, but there was little variety in ballet productions. One of his teachers suggested he go to Donetsk to audition for its ballet theater. The nearly 1,000-seat theater, nestled in the fifth-largest city in Ukraine, was built in 1932, and is where several famous ballet dancers got their starts.

Yeliohin was a strong dancer, and the Donetsk Opera and Ballet Theatre accepted him, under one condition — if the Soviet Union needed people for the military and asked the theater for help, he would be volunteered first. He accepted and served from 1976 to 1978. Afterward, he went back to Donetsk, where a choreographer trained with him to become the theater's top soloist.

While on tour with the Donetsk troupe, he visited Kyiv for the first time. He was impressed.

"It's a beautiful, old city, built a long time ago," Yeliohin said.

He marveled at the plethora of churches, tearing up as he described them.

In 1989, the Donetsk ballet dancers toured in the United States. Yeliohin said he was impressed with the large scale of everything, and how there was so much variety in what to do and buy. He went from making a negligible salary to making a living while in the United States.

When the Soviet Union collapsed, the theater asked the dancers to come back. Yeliohin didn't want to. In fact, he wanted to get his then-wife and son over to the United States, as he was just starting to get established in his ballet career overseas.

He taught classes in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and eventually, Lancaster. Then, he opened his permanent ballet studio in Lancaster in 2010.

Ukrainian dancers

Yeleini's ballet studio is widely known for "The Nutcracker."

In a typical year, Yeliohin would bring dancers from Ukraine to dance with his American students.

"I'm working this year to try to bring these dancers in a difficult time from Ukraine," Yeliohin said. "I don't know where they are now, but I'm working on that."

This year, proceeds from ticket sales for "The Nutcracker" will go toward helping people in Ukraine.

"For how much I can, I'll do anything that's possible," Yeliohin said.

The last time Yeliohin brought dancers from Ukraine for "The Nutcracker" was 2019.

"It was the last time I saw them," Yeliohin says. "We would like to build this relationship ... I will try to make it better for Ukraine dancers. It's not easy."

In addition to bringing dancers to the United States, Yeliohin said, he also likes bringing American dancers to Ukraine for the Grand Prix in Kyiv. His students practice every week for the performance. This year, it was postponed from spring to summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic; it’s been canceled because of the Russian invasion.

Yeliohin is proud of his studio in the United States. But it's bittersweet, especially when he sees his friends suffering in Ukraine, he said.

But Yeliohin's grief fuels him to do more for Ukrainians.

"We want people to support us now, because I'm only one school here from Ukraine, and I'm the director here supporting Ukraine dancers," Yeliohin said.

Friends, family in Ukraine

It's hard for Yeliohin to not be able to support his friends and family in person as the invasion continues, he said.

"Now, they're destroying everything, just killing people," Yeliohin says. "It doesn't make sense. ... So many of my friends left from Kyiv, from Kharkiv, they left to Poland and they're still there. I don't know they're able to come back."

One of his friends lives in Odessa, one of the most populous cities in Ukraine. Yeliohin says he has urged this friend to go to a bomb shelter for weeks now, but he hasn't yet. Media reports talk of barren streets in Odessa, as many fled in anticipation of it being an upcoming target for Russian invasion.

Yeliohin said the expectation is that "if you're 18 years old, or 55, you stand in country and fight, not leave. ... Are they going to be killed? All of them? What happens with ladies, or parents, or wives and children? It's very hard to watch that."

Ukraine had grown beautiful in the times Yeliohin left and came back, he says.

"It's not [a] big country, but it's a beautiful country," Yeliohin said. "It's great."

And his heart breaks at the idea of it being destroyed and the people being harmed. Yeliohin said that the Ukrainian and Russian governments should have talked this through before it escalated.

"God said love your enemy. It doesn't matter what, you pray for them," Yeliohin said. "You have to go to peace."