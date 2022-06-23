Denzel Washington. Sidney Poitier. Sean Combs.

These are just some of the prominent men in the entertainment industry who have stripped themselves down emotionally to play the raw role of Walter Lee Younger, the dad in the 1959 Tony-nominated play, “A Raisin in the Sun.”

Susquehanna Stage in Marietta will host a production of “A Raisin in the Sun” this week with a complete newcomer to theater playing Walter.

Andrew Dixon, one of the morning show hosts on The Cultured Professional Network, is pursuing a lifelong dream of acting, starting with this production.

“I’ve been wanting to act for all my life,” Dixon says. “My mom was an actress. I never really pursued it. I wanted to do sports.”

Dixon ended up joining the Army, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan before his retirement in 2020. His kids are getting older, so he figured it was a good time for him to get started on his own dream, Dixon says. Walter Lee Younger was the perfect starting role (though, you can also see him in Teatro Paloma’s musical “Miss You Like Hell,” debuting in the Ware Center in July).

“Walter’s me in real life,” Dixon says.

Walter is a family man. He does what he can to provide for his family given the circumstances of living in an impoverished, cramped apartment in Chicago with four other family members — his mom, his sister, his son and his wife. He wants more than anything to become wealthy and does everything he can to make that happen, sometimes at the expense of what he wants or needs.

He’s a character to which many people can relate. Dixon channels that relatability when performing.

“Even today, wanting to achieve your dream and wanting the best for your family can be hard sometimes,” Dixon says. “You never know, the decision you think is right just ends up being wrong.”

Reji Woods, director of “A Raisin in the Sun,” says that despite Dixon never performing on stage before, he brings his own brilliance to the role.

“He read, and just his reading blew me and the cast away,” Woods says.

"A Raisin in the Sun," written by Lorraine Hansberry, has a special place in Woods' heart. He has been involved in at least four productions of "A Raisin in the Sun," both as a director and an actor. (If Woods' name looks familiar, you may have seen him on "America's Got Talent" in 2021. Read more about his performance here.)

Woods says the play holds up, even 60 years later, for the very reason that Dixon was interested in the role of Walter: It’s relatable, and the themes still ring true.

“It was a piece of work that I feel is just as valid today as it was when it was written,” Woods says. “It’s so nuanced. Oftentimes, people will see certain communities as monoliths within themselves. But, no group of people, no race of people, are exactly all the same.”

The play features several nuanced characters, each with their own hopes and dreams. For instance, Beneatha, Walter’s younger sister, finds herself falling for two Black men, one who considers himself “fully assimilated” with white people and the other, a man from Nigeria, fully embraces being Black and acknowledges institutional and cultural issues that impact his day-to-day life.

It’s raw and emotional, and most characters have an arc that require them to give and take.

“There aren’t many shows being done that give you a wide range of emotion in one sitting,” Woods says. “With this show, legitimately, it’s an emotional roller coaster. Sometimes you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll be angered, you’ll be uplifted, all in one evening.”

And, the stage is set up in a way that emphasizes the intimacy of the setting. The production only uses the very front of the stage, so audience members will feel like they’re right inside the cramped apartment. They’ll feel like they’re part of the family.

But, that’s kind of the point.

Woods wants people to see themselves in the Younger family, as there are characters in the production that could relate to any person in the audience.

“There’s so much we have in common that makes us like each other,” Woods says. “There’s more that unites us than could ever divide us.”