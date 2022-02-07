The average length of a song comes out to roughly three and a half minutes. However, if a song is memorable enough, it has the power to stretch on for a lifetime.

Just ask Lauren Knatz, 63, of Maytown. For the last two decades, Knatz has dedicated her life to performing as an eldercare and hospice musician across several counties in central Pennsylvania. With her Martin guitar, music stand and well-worn music binder, Knatz travels from homes to senior facilities with the intention of providing musical solace to those in desperate need of it.

On an average day, Knatz communes with people close to the end of their days, and in some cases, close to their very last breaths.

“Towards the end of life, you lose the ability to speak,” Knatz says in her Maytown home. “With elders, there's a prevalence of Alzheimer's and dementia. Your ability to communicate is compromised, they have difficulty just stringing sentences together depending on where they are in the illness. We know that there's a part of your brain that is responsible for musical memory. It's completely unscathed by the cognitive decline of Alzheimer's, so you just play a song and they're right back to wherever they are in time.”

Knatz refers to the concept of “MEAMs” - not the funny picture you just shared on Facebook, but “music-evoked autobiographical memories,” which is the idea that a song from youth can stimulate brain function in ailing patients in a way that other triggers cannot. Peer-reviewed studies exist confirming this notion, supported by experiments conducted in a controlled lab environment.

Knatz’s work, however, is one-to-one in the field, and is captured in the form of her first book, “The Gatekeeper,” which is currently available as an e-book and soon to receive its first printing.

“Because of the apathy and neglect that the brain (in dementia and Alzheimer’s patients) goes through, if you don't trigger those areas, they don't respond,” says Dr. Andre Lijoi at WellSpan York Hospital, who has invited Knatz to give presentations on narrative medicine.

“The Gatekeeper” is essentially a collection of short stories presented in the form of heavily researched journal entries. Each chapter was written in the immediate aftermath of an experience with a specific song and elder that she has performed for during the last three years.

After detailing the song’s importance and story, Knatz details the history of each piece.

“You of course lose people, there's no question in hospice work,” Knatz says. “But when you know that you have contributed to their quality of life, just the knowledge that you contributed to their dignity at end of life, it's incredibly uplifting. I know with hospice work, it's always like, 'oh my gosh, how do you do that?' but it feeds my soul, it's absolutely beautiful.”

'It’s a real mission’

While she’s been a guitar player since age 12, Knatz’ first brush with narrative medicine came in 2007, as she found herself back in school to finish a music therapy degree she began years prior.

A gerontology class assignment found Knatz interviewing her own father, leading to new life discoveries and a renewed bond. By combining music and the concept of oral histories, Knatz discovered her own way to deliver dignity to patients near the end of their lives.

For many elders, hearing songs initially discovered between the ages of 10 and 30 can lead to what is called a “reminiscence bump.”

The stories with “The Gatekeeper” are filled with such bumps. For example, in a chapter centered around the song “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” Knatz details the experience of performing the song for two different individuals in the span of two weeks. For the first person, Knatz made it to the second verse, and just as she sang “If you get there before I do/Coming for to carry me home/Tell all my friends I’m a-coming too,” the patient died.

For the second patient, Knatz adapted the line, knowing that his wife had passed away years prior. “Tell my wife I’m a-coming too,” and at the same spot, the second patient died, just as peacefully as the first.

“When you're doing this work, it's only you behind the guitar,” Knatz says. “It's hard to explain, but you're kind of tuning into their energy and focusing on them. [“Swing Low”] is a powerful song. It's the encoded memory that's a part of that song, that longing for freedom. Just being on the threshold of death and transitioning from the worldly plane to death.”

In another chapter, Knatz recalls playing Hank Williams – one of people’s biggest favorites in this area, according to Knatz – for a group at a home in York. Just after performing “I Saw the Light,” a resident spoke up to mention how he had seen Williams at Valley View Park in York, a onetime country hub that also hosted the likes of Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. The man mentioned to Knatz that he remembered the crowd having to scatter at one point because of the threat of lightning.

“With oral history, it's easy to question the accuracy, understandably, you're talking to a 95-year-old,” Knatz says. “When I was writing that particular chapter, I thought to see if I could find any information about this. Here I found an article in in the York Daily Record about Hank Williams coming during a thunder and lightning storm, and that his plane was delayed at the Lancaster airport!”

For Dr. Lijoi, Knatz’ work in narrative medicine goes beyond a prescription.

“Lauren is not really a music therapist, per se, she's so much more than that.” Dr. Lijoi says over the phone. “She really has this gift that is quite extraordinary. The way I describe it is that she sees things that others don't see, and it comes through in the repertoire she curates for the people that she attends to.”

Following the release of the book in November, Knatz has also been invited to speak to narrative medicine students at Columbia University. Knatz is now developing a curriculum to help guide other musicians on the path of narrative medicine through her own business, Instrumental Peace.

“When you're doing this work, you're almost an observer, in a way,” Knatz says. “You're allowing the music to do this thing. In an interesting way, that kind of protects you in that it's not you, per se - it's the music, it's the song that has all that incredible energy. It's the love in the room. It's all of that that you're tapping into and just having such reverence for the process and reverence for the individual."