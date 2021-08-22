When it comes to entertainment, it’s hard not to subdivide people into their respective reaches.

There can be local bands, regional artists and national authors, for example. However, is there such a thing as a “local Twitch streamer,” when the platform itself inherently propels its users instantly to a global stage?

Quin Martin is finding out in real time.

Based in Lancaster city, Martin streams up to four times a week on Twitch, the live-streaming video platform that has rocketed to huge online success over the last decade. There are nearly 10 million content creators on the platform, which run the gamut from your standard video game streamer to more esoteric pursuits, like streamers that paint live or walk around their respective cities, showing off the sights.

“That's a thing that a lot of people don't understand about Twitch and being a content creator — you can't just sit there and play games,” says Martin by phone. “You have to be an entertainer. Like, I would recommend taking improv classes. There's so many things that you can do to make yourself a better content creator. Once you stand out more, you can get opportunities like I've been able to get.”

Martin, 31, started streaming in 2018 as a part-time endeavor, balanced with being an office administrator. Prior to joining Twitch, Martin assisted at booths in major conventions such as Star Wars Celebration and the PAX conventions. In 2018, they (Martin uses they/them pronouns) began with what they refer to as a “pretty crunchy” setup – streaming from the Twitch using the Playstation 4, with a Playstation Eye webcam as a camera.

Now, three years later, Martin is a full-time “Variety streamer,” meaning that Martin not only plays video games for an audience, but also talking and occasionally making beats.

“A big thing for me was (former video game channel) G4,” Martin says of their start. “I thought, ‘I want to do that, I want to host a show and talk about games.’ A big fuel for me was that there was no one that looked like me on those channels or platforms. That's what pushed me to get into the gaming industry. And the gaming industry is a hard place to get into if you're not a game developer, or living in the right place and working with the right people. It's so much easier now than it was before because of Twitch.”

Growing the channel

Three short years later, Martin has upgraded in a big way.

As @ctrlaltquin on Twitch, Martin has notched almost 6,500 followers and hundreds of concurrent viewers for their hours of weekly content. Gone is the PS4 as a main streaming interface – they've got four monitors, a mixer and a nice mic, most of which came either from deals with major brands or from their community of followers themselves.

“For the first two months, I had, like, five average viewers," Martin explains. “That's actually a lot when you first start. Some people will stream for as long as I have and never get 10 average viewers. I think a huge thing is being myself, making jokes and talking with people and being comfortable in front of a camera.”

Jason Maldonado, who streams as @Starfall637 and counts himself as both a friend and unofficial moderator of Martin’s channel, agrees.

“Quin works very hard at this,” Maldonado says over the phone. “When you visit their channel and see them being goofy and authentic, sometimes it might be easy to discount them and think, why are they getting all of this stuff? Well, the reality is, Quin puts a lot of time and effort into this and they're very good at networking and building relationships and I think that's a core part of why they're successful.”

Though Martin didn’t disclose their income, they do generate enough to support themselves and two daughters off of streaming earnings alone.

While Martin’s numbers may pale to someone like the streamer Ninja, who has north of 16 million followers on the platform, they say brands and bigger companies look for engagement with a community versus simple raw numbers. Martin’s list of partnerships lends credence to this idea — Intel, who provided a new computer in January, Astro Gaming, who provided a headset and a seemingly unending list of video game companies who send free games in exchange for mentions or facetime on Martin’s channel.

If it sounds like a complicated process, it’s not.

Take multi-billion-dollar company Ubisoft, known for the “Assassin's Creed” series. One of Martin’s first games that they played on Twitch was Ubisoft’s “Far Cry 5.” After playing and Tweeting about the game a few times, they found themselves added to Ubisoft’s PR list and now regularly is sent new games to play.

“Quin is a natural entertainer with an amazing on-screen presence and the type of sharp comedic timing needed when gaming,” says Chase (who uses a mononym), head of communications for StreamElements, a company that partners with streamers, including Martin, to build bigger brand audiences. “When you combine that with their passion for streaming and being an advocate for justice and representation for both the Black and LGBTQ+ communities, they represented the total package we were hoping to find.”

In 2020, Martin was one of 20 streamers chosen by StreamElements as part of its $100,000 Creator Diversity Fund grants.

Addressing the hate

Recently, Twitch has become embroiled in the #TwitchDoBetter campaign, which is a social media plea from marginalized creators to help combat increased hate on the platform.

As a Black queer trans streamer, Martin says that they’ve had to deal with a litany of abuse, usually in the form of “hate raids,” where weaponized users let loose all at once in a stream to sow chaos and hate.

A few weeks ago, the hate raids reached a fever pitch when 476 different accounts all spammed Martin’s account at the same time, causing them to break down crying in the first 20 minutes of what would be a four hour stream.

“That was not normal at all,” Martin says. “I and many Black streamers, queer streamers, women always get attacked on Twitch. Twitch has a huge harassment problem, and the larger you get, the more out there you are, the more you get that.”

Maldonado, who sees the hate frequently as part of Martin’s informal three-person mod team, agrees.

“Being a moderator in a channel like Quin's requires fast reflexes,” Maldonado says. “We've been fortunate, that, if an event like that happens in a stream, it only happens once and then we move on. From my own experience, Twitch can be a no-man's land. Once you hit a certain level of viewership and influence, there will be people at Twitch that you can partner with for help. Quin and I talk a lot about this because we both have Human Resources backgrounds — there is no HR department, things happen, and the employees are just not protected whatsoever.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin has been a full-time “employee” at Twitch, often streaming three or four times a week. In time for their 31st birthday at the end of August, Martin is contemplating a 12-hour stream, perhaps involving some cosplay of Kylo Ren from their beloved “Star Wars” or Fox McCloud from the “Star Fox” series.

Despite being busy online, Martin says that they take pride in their ability to show up offline, as well.

A thing that's really important to me is taking breaks from stream,” Martin says. “Like, my days off are my days off so I can be a parent, doing parent stuff with my girls.”

Since going full time, many of Martin’s streams have included fundraiser elements for various charities. Martin estimates that their community has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in their short career. Prior to the pandemic, Martin had plans to attempt to connect with other “local” streamers in the Lancaster area and hopes to host a Zenkaikon panel on streaming at some point in the future.

Beyond raising money, Martin says that a big part of their current role on Twitch is to help be the example that they didn’t see when they were growing up as a video game-loving child.

“It's about representation, not just for women or Black little girls who play video games, but for queer people just being out there," Martin says. “When people think of Twitch who maybe don't know much about gaming, they get this certain image in their head, right? Someone who is in their mom's basement and thinking about all the toxic parts of gaming. I advocate a lot for diversity and representation in the streaming and content space. That's a huge part of my impact, just trying to help make it happen.”