The last time the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra put on a show was when longtime acclaimed music director Stephen Gunzenhauser was at the helm.

The orchestra approached its 2019-20 season knowing it would be the last with now-79-year-old Gunzenhauser, but no one anticipated a pandemic that would rewrite the meaning and accessibility of live performances.

The pandemic marked a season of major change to the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, which included a new board of directors, as well as loads of virtual programming and community outreach.

All the while, the search continued for a new music director. The board has narrowed the search to four finalists who will each conduct their own show for the 2021-22 season.

The first concert of the season, “The Return,” will debut tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Lancaster, at 140 E. Orange St. (Because of scheduling conflicts with other venues, like the Fulton Theatre, where the orchestra would regularly play, it will perform all shows this season at the First Presbyterian Church.)

Tonight’s “The Return” concert will include works by composers Richard Wagner, Richard Strauss, Igor Stravinsky and Jennifer Higdon.

Chelsea Gallo, assistant conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and one of the finalists for the music director position, will perform the first concert as a guest conductor.

All music director finalists created their own themed shows, and each will get to play one in front of live audiences. Musicians, as well as audience members, will vote to decide who should become Lancaster Symphony Orchestra’s newest music director.

“The musicians, the community and the audience are all going to play a role in selecting the next musical leader,” says Guy McIntosh, executive director of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra. After each show, visitors will be emailed and mailed surveys to assess the conductor they saw.

Each music director candidate will also create their own “Neighborhood Series” show to be performed the Thursday before a concert opens. It’s a pay-what-you-want show, a move from the orchestra to try to make concerts more accessible for the general public. Each Thursday show will have its own theme and connection to the Lancaster County community.

There have only been two music directors in the history of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, so the board wants to make sure they hire the right fit for the position, echoes Thomas Godfrey, board member and chair of the community relations subcommittee.

While the tryouts for the music director and the shows from the orchestra are currently the most important pillars for the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, a big part of the organization’s rebirth has been a pointed focus toward education and community outreach.

The orchestra created the Stand Partner Program, which links performing musicians in the organization to third-grade classrooms in the School District of Lancaster. The performers talk to kids once a month, for a minimum of three months, and create bonds with them.

“We’re trying to figure out ways that we can have real, tangible and relevant connections,” says Sara Male, chair of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra board, and leader of education and outreach.

Male says the board wants the organization to be a resource for schools, and bring more musical programming to schools.

“The idea is being able to use that asset -- the asset being our musicians -- and use them to their full potential, which is performances, education, outreach,” says McIntosh.

While most of the outreach was limited to virtual programming, McIntosh, Godfrey and Male express excitement about the future and the upcoming return of the symphony.

“We want people in Lancaster to understand that we’re back, and it’s a new era,” Godfrey says. “We’re reopening for business.”

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra's schedule

*The Return

Dates : Sept. 23 to 24, 7:30 p.m.

: Sept. 23 to 24, 7:30 p.m. Selections : Wagner, “Prelude to Lohengrin”; Strauss, “Death & Transfiguration”; Jennifer Higdon, “Light”; Stravinsky, “The Firebird Suite” (1919).

: Wagner, “Prelude to Lohengrin”; Strauss, “Death & Transfiguration”; Jennifer Higdon, “Light”; Stravinsky, “The Firebird Suite” (1919). Guest conductor: Chelsea Gallo, assistant conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, finalist for the music director position.

Chelsea Gallo, assistant conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, finalist for the music director position. Cost: $20 to $40.

Summit

Dates : Oct. 15 (7:30 p.m.), Oct. 16 (3 p.m., 8 p.m.).

: Oct. 15 (7:30 p.m.), Oct. 16 (3 p.m., 8 p.m.). Selections : Sibelius, “Finlandia”; James MacMillan, “The Confession of Isobel Gowdie”; Mozart, Flute Concerto in G Major; Sibelius, Symphony No. 7.

: Sibelius, “Finlandia”; James MacMillan, “The Confession of Isobel Gowdie”; Mozart, Flute Concerto in G Major; Sibelius, Symphony No. 7. Guest conductor: Jayce Ogren, touring conductor, finalist for the music director position.

Jayce Ogren, touring conductor, finalist for the music director position. Cost: $35 to $75.

ReVision

Dates : Nov. 12 (7:30 p.m.), Nov. 13 (3 p.m., 8 p.m.).

: Nov. 12 (7:30 p.m.), Nov. 13 (3 p.m., 8 p.m.). Selections : Roberto Sierra, “Sinfonietta for Strings”; Roberto Sierra, “Sinfonia No. 4”; Rachmaninoff, Symphony No. 2.

: Roberto Sierra, “Sinfonietta for Strings”; Roberto Sierra, “Sinfonia No. 4”; Rachmaninoff, Symphony No. 2. Guest conductor: Delta David Gier, music director for the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, finalist for the music director position.

Delta David Gier, music director for the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, finalist for the music director position. Cost: $35 to $75.

*Sounds of the Season

Dates : Dec. 17 (7:30 p.m.), Dec. 18 (3 p.m., 8 p.m.).

: Dec. 17 (7:30 p.m.), Dec. 18 (3 p.m., 8 p.m.). Selections : Not yet announced.

: Not yet announced. Guest conductor : Dr. William Wright, chorusmaster for LSO.

: Dr. William Wright, chorusmaster for LSO. Cost: $30 to $50.

*Creation

Dates : March 4 (7:30 p.m.), March 5 (3 p.m., 8 p.m.).

: March 4 (7:30 p.m.), March 5 (3 p.m., 8 p.m.). Selection : Haydn, “The Creation.”

: Haydn, “The Creation.” Guest conductor : Dr. William Wright, chorusmaster for LSO.

: Dr. William Wright, chorusmaster for LSO. Cost: $35 to $75.

Awaken

Dates : April 8 (7:30 p.m.), April 9 (3 p.m., 8 p.m.).

: April 8 (7:30 p.m.), April 9 (3 p.m., 8 p.m.). Selections : Vaughan Williams, “Fantasia on a Theme” by Thomas Tallis; Richter, “Spring” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Recomposed; Respighi, “Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite No. 1”; Tchaikovsky, Symphony No. 2 “Little Russian.”

: Vaughan Williams, “Fantasia on a Theme” by Thomas Tallis; Richter, “Spring” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Recomposed; Respighi, “Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite No. 1”; Tchaikovsky, Symphony No. 2 “Little Russian.” Guest conductor: Michael Butterman, music director for the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, finalist for the music director position.

Michael Butterman, music director for the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, finalist for the music director position. Cost: $35 to $75.

Earthbound

Dates : May 6 (7:30 p.m.), May 7 (3 p.m., 8 p.m.).

: May 6 (7:30 p.m.), May 7 (3 p.m., 8 p.m.). Selections : Copland, “Appalachian Spring Suite” (1945); Barber, “Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Op. 24”; Brahms, Symphony No. 2.

: Copland, “Appalachian Spring Suite” (1945); Barber, “Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Op. 24”; Brahms, Symphony No. 2. Guest conductor: Chelsea Gallo, assistant conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, finalist for the music director position.

Chelsea Gallo, assistant conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, finalist for the music director position. Cost: $35 to $75.

*Denotes that a show is not part of the main lineup for the season.