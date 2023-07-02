The first time I ever got paid to review an album, it was the halcyon days of 2006.

I was 14, a freshman in high school, and overjoyed to receive the assignment from Voices, the Tuesday pullout section of the Reading Eagle, the newspaper that served Berks County then (and far less so today). I got a nice $10 check with my name on it for giving a strong A+ review to “The Information,” the 10th album from Beck. Blessedly for me, this gushingly positive review doesn’t exist anywhere on the internet, just in the closet at my parent’s house, sitting in a laminated stack with others that my kind mother saved over the years.

But I’ve been thinking about that review, and others as of late. When was the last time a music review convinced you as a listener to seek out an album or single? The written review, something carefully worded to advise strangers to seek something out or avoid it all costs, has slowly but surely been eradicated, replaced in part by the gaping maw of internet comment sections.I’mgenuinely not sure if that’s a bad thing or not.

When recorded music was new, more expensive to buy and harder to come by, the review was king. If an all-important publication like Rolling Stone panned or praised an album, it would tie directly into sales and radio airplay. The review was already well on its way out by the advent of music streaming, but as music reached a new low in inherent value to company shareholders, so too did the writing about it. In the early 2010s, music fans were suddenly given a door leading to an endless chasm of music – all they had to do was pay some corporate conglomerate $10 a month for the privilege of opening it. Who needs someone to point out what to spend time on, when you can just spend your time on everything all at once?

At 31, I have been lucky enough to write about music in one way or another for half a lifetime now, from those biased teenage years through college publications to Fly Magazine and currently, LNP|LancasterOnline. My email is still inundated with daily requests to review albums and singles from artists living both in this zip code and those very far away. To my knowledge, the newspaper hasn’t done steady reviews of any genre for years, music or otherwise. Nevertheless, the emails pile up, which tells me that, at least for the artists, there’s still a need for reviews in some fashion.

When I write about musicians in the newspaper, it’s generally in the form of an interview or a longer feature profile, such as last week’s article about songwriter Lyle de Vitry. To me, as a listener, there is almost nothing more rewarding in music than listening to an ’s work, and then talking with them about it to understand it in a deeper way. Some artists actively do not want you to know anything about their process, and others are all too willing to tell you every detail. I love the challenge of both approaches.

To tell you the truth, after all these years, I still have no idea what the best way to convey the joy of someone’s music to a stranger is.Maybe through a 1,200-word feature story? A two-sentence blurb next to a bunch of other two-sentence blurbs? Or, more likely in 2023, it’s probably a TikTok-style video with a caption that says, “If you like blank, you’ll love blank,” while someone points to the names of bands and smiles along at the camera.

As a writer, I’ve been shaking my feeble fist at the now decade-long pivot to video that publications across the spectrum have insisted on. There are music-based channels on YouTube that do a great job of analyzing music, though the trade-off is that the best videos are usually 30 minutes or longer, which requires a greater attention span than the few minutes that a column like this might ask for.

I have no answers for the existential quandary that is “How do people find music today?” It’s a cyclical problem – new artists need people talking about their music so that other people can find it, but there’s no one to write about it and nowhere to write it if there was. Artists tour and play at venues that take chances on new music, and when no one knows the artist, they won’t take a chance to buy a ticket. No one attends, and then everyone loses.

Think of the last time an older person said, “Boy, music sure was better when I was younger!” It’s not intrinsically true, no matter how often they say it - in their day, there was a healthier music eco-system that more consistently allowed space for artists to grow, and yes, reviews both good and bad were a part of that.

If I had to review this column, I would probably give it a B, or maybe a B+. For fans of: reviews, writers writing about writing and Frank Zappa’s eternal quote: “Writing about music is like dancing about architecture.”

Kevin Stairiker is a writer at LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.