Other than memorable songs and riffs, one of the most identifying aspects of iconic British heavy metal band Iron Maiden is its popular album artwork mascot "Eddie."

Artist Derek Riggs created the popular character − a skeleton with long pointy hair first appeared on Iron Maiden's titular debut in 1980 − and will be on hand for a signing at Record Connection in Ephrata on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Riggs will be at the store from 3 to 8 p.m. There is no cover charge to attend, but prices will range for personal items, from $5 for buttons and stickers to $80 for a signed copy of Riggs' book, "Run for Cover."

Riggs' iconic character subsequently appeared on albums, singles and EP covers regularly until 1992, and then sparingly afterwards.

If You Go What: Signing by Iron Maiden album artist Derek Riggs When: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 3 to 8 p.m. Where: Record Connection. 550 N. Reading Road, Ephrata Price: Free to enter, with different price ranges for different signed items.