Looking for some Memorial Day weekend fun that benefits a good cause?

Iron Leg — a local 501 (c) (3) nonprofit whose mission is to provide prosthetics to children in need — will host a free Family Day featuring a car show and cornhole tournament at the Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 28.

Iron Leg was officially founded in April 2021 by Matt Milhouse and Sean Laukhuff. The friends were inspired by Millhouse's son Parker, who was born without his right leg and needed his first prosthetic at age 2. The nonprofit has since gone on to raise money for other children in need of prosthetics like a bionic hand for Shawn Kolar, a Shrewsbury Elementary School student born without his left hand.

The Iron Leg Family Day and car show event is free to attend, but money raised during the event will benefit the nonprofit.

Cornhole teams can register for the tournament on the day-of the event from noon to 12:45 p.m. for $50. Other events include a car show, a magician from 2-3 p.m. live music from 10 Gauge from 3-5 p.m. and piano music by The Philly Keys from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with raffles and silent auction.

A cash bar along with food trucks will be available during the event.

Find more information at ironleg.org.