If St. Patrick's Day is your favorite holiday, this is a good weekend to be in Lancaster city.

Paloma School of Irish Dance will celebrate being "Halfway to St. Patrick's Day" with a pub crawl Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18.

The dancers will perform, flashmob style, around Lancaster city from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Those interested should visit the dance company's Facebook page for updates.

The dance school's Saturday schedule is more defined:

11 a.m.: Spring House Taproom

11:30 a.m.: Outside Central Market

12:30 p.m.: Annie Bailey's

1 p.m.: Tellus360

1:30 p.m.: Columbia Kettle Works / Zoetropolis

2 p.m.: Stubby's

2:30 p.m.: Meduseld Meadery

4 p.m.: Our Town Brewery

4:30 p.m.: Quips

Some participating pubs will offer drink specials, according to a news release.

"We’re excited to be a part of this inaugural event that will hopefully bring business back to downtown Lancaster and support small businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic," Paloma School of Irish Dance owner and head teacher Esther Pujol said in a news release.

For more information, visit lancastercelticarts.org.