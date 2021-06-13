A.S. King has had a strained relationship with time her whole life. When she was 14, she threw her watch in a public trash can.

Fast forward a few decades, and time has suddenly frozen on June 23, 2020, in King’s latest book “Switch.” It’s the 13th novel from the Lititz-based author.

Though the Lititz-based author wrote the book before the pandemic, the surreal feeling of time stopping has, strangely enough, become extremely relatable due to COVID-19.

“Switch” centers on the javelin-throwing prodigy Truda Becker as she plans to help fix the world, and her family’s problems.

King’s previous book “Dig” received the Michael L. Printz Award, which honors the best book for teens. The prolific author says her goal, since she decided to be a writer at age 14, was to write stories that could be enjoyed by both teens and adults — and help teens better understand adults and vice versa. And she’s successfully accomplished that goal with each of her thought-provoking books.

But for a while, King wasn’t sure she would ever write again.

In May, 2 1/2 years after the unexpected death of her teenage daughter Gracie, King’s latest novel “Switch” has hit the shelves.

“When you suffer a loss that big, time does weird things,” says King, 51. “Time stops. Or you wish it would, but it doesn’t so you have to work out in real time how to regroup.”

Here, King shares how that grief informed “Switch.”

What can you say to families going through that experiencing of losing a child?

Losing a child is like nothing else. I think the most important thing is to find purpose. In the first months after losing my daughter Gracie, my purpose was painting rocks with positive messages on them and leaving them around Lititz. I couldn’t write. I couldn’t do anything. You find a purpose. For me, being able to spread what Gracie had, which was an incredible love for the world and love for people, was really cool.

During the pandemic, I Zoomed into so many schools. Because I have the career that I do, I have access to classrooms full of young people who need to hear positive messages. I got to visit for a whole day at Warwick High School, which is where Gracie went to school. It was really great to be able to talk about writing and books, but also everything from trauma to grief. That’s always been my purpose, and now I get to use that purpose to keep Gracie’s spirit near me all the time.

In “Switch,” a team of students are working on a solution to the stopped time problem. One says, “We’re not going to actually invent anything that solves it, right?” Is there a solution for grief?

This is the first book since I’ve written since Gracie died. The main character, Truda, had started before Gracie died. This character wouldn’t shut up, so I had to write her story and figure out what she was trying to say.

Do I think there’s a solution to grief? I think that we find our own personal ways to get through it. Some days, especially early on for me, I didn’t think it would ever change. It changes. It doesn’t ever go away. It just changes.

I think grief is going to be a lifelong thing, but I think that my main job is to make sure that my surviving daughter gets to where she needs to go in life and that I help her continue to navigate this new life we have.

A character in “Switch” says the stoppage of time is the universe’s way of telling us to rest. Do you think people are going to learn anything from this pandemic experience? Or develop a new relationship with time?

I wrote the book before the pandemic. People have asked me why does time stop in this book. I’ve realized, only in my interviews now, I think I stopped time because Gracie died and I felt like I had to stop time.

Will we learn anything? Humans, on the whole, are afraid of change. I am. Everyone is. But we’re also incredibly adaptable. From the things I’m hearing and reading and the people I’m talking to, I’d say a good few people have assessed their situations and changed their lives. I certainly did.

You made a website based on the clock from your book (n3wclock.com), which itself is based on psychologist Robert Plutchik’s Wheel of Emotion. Can you talk about that and the importance of feeling your feelings – especially for young people?

I had to write a speech early in 2018 about time, and I’d been reading Robert Plutchik’s books. I’d seen his emotion wheel he’d invented in 1980 and I thought, “That’s cool,” because it immediately makes emotions scientific. People tend to roll their eyes at emotional teenagers. I don’t know why, because we all have emotions. So, because I work with teenagers, I loved finding this wheel. I wrote the speech and invented the clock for the speech.

As this book neared completion and I’d already written about Plutchik and the Wheel of Emotion, I thought, let’s make this real. I reached out on the internet and asked if anybody could code me a website with a clock that had three rotations instead of two — eight stops instead of 12. And an alumnus from the graduate program where I teach up at Vermont College said, “I’ll do it.”

The clock itself is at n3wclock.com. It’s a simple way to concentrate your thoughts on one emotion and really think about it for a while. The emotions are joy, trust, fear, surprise, sadness, disgust, anger and anticipation.

Let’s have a look at what time it is now, just for fun. It’s anger now. So we would go to the clock and it’s anger and we talk about, “What does anger feel like?” “Is it good for you?” “Does it benefit you?” Those sorts of questions. For me, it’s a matter of stopping the noise that we’ve always heard, which is, “Calm down, you should really learn to control your emotions.” That’s not a healthy message. The healthy message is, “Why do you feel that way?” So, I wanted to create this learning tool.

As someone that writes for both young adults and adults — and a lot of your characters are young adults — do you share your books with your daughter? Does she give you some input?

My youngest daughter reads my books when they come out. At the moment, she’s into anime and manga. She hears me read when I have to do readings so she knows the basics.

My elder daughter Gracie had read a few of my books. In 2019, I had a middle grade (book) come out called “The Year We Fell From Space.” It’s about parental depression and divorce. Gracie read most of that book and gave me some feedback on it. She kind of line edited this one paragraph for me. I was kind surprised, and I took her advice and every time I read that paragraph out loud I have a smile on my face because she’s completely right.

What’s makes you most proud or hopeful about Generation Z?

I think they have a lot more knowledge of social justice issues. Everything from how to approach standardized racism, LGBTQ inclusivity, how to move forward and change society perhaps.

They’re pretty great with mental health. And when we look at what the mental health report is — one in four young people have a mental illness and 70% go undiagnosed or untreated. They understand how to talk about emotions and be more fully developed emotionally intelligent human beings. I think that’s where Gen Z is taking us.

I think that they’re taking climate change more seriously. They should because the Bahamas will be underwater by 2050. We’re going to lose Miami by 2100. My generation doesn’t understand that. I can’t really wrap my head around that. So, this generation does take things seriously, but it’s just a shame that they’re not going to be in charge for a little while.

Can you talk about how long it took to write and the process of it? I remember hearing you talk about how you felt you might not write again before this book.

When you go through complicated grief, you really don’t feel like yourself. I think I’m a born writer and communicator, but I really couldn’t do either of those things right away.

Three months after we lost Gracie, we went on a trip. We went somewhere sunny and during the hottest parts of the day, we went inside, and just chilled out for a little while, and do like a half an hour and get on our screens. And I wrote a poem one day and I liked the poem. It was about a switch and a family and a house with a switch in it. The poem wouldn’t end. So I walked around with it for a few weeks. I thought this isn’t a poem, this is the opening of a novel.

It took me about a year and a half to write (“Switch”). I finished right when the pandemic started. Then during revision I was able to go in and shine up a few parts that certainly connected with the pandemic.

I heard you mention that you wrote this book blindly. Can you talk about writing using your intuition?

I’ve written every novel by the seat of my pants. I don’t plot. It’s the only way to do it for me.

If I was going to get cosmic, it feels like I'm channeling them. I follow the characters and they give me hints. They hand me puzzles. I try to figure it out. I am a lover of puzzles and challenges, so that makes writing fun. If I knew what I was going to write that day it wouldn’t be as fun. I don’t ever know the end of a book when I start it, but sometimes I know halfway, sometimes I don’t know it until 20 pages until the end and then it’s like, “Oh, this is how it’s going to end.”

A lot of the big work for me is done during revision. When you write by the seat of your pants you do need to revise quite a bit. I’ve been doing it for 26 years and I didn’t know until last year that it’s technically a surrealist’s process — and I am a surrealist. So, it matched by accident.

What’s the latest thing you’ve learned from your writing?

I’ve learned to be proud of myself. That’s a big deal at 51. I’m from Berks County, and Lancaster County and Berks County aren’t that different when it comes to humility. I’m here to help people. But that doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of myself. I didn’t know that until this book. I’m super proud of the book.

During the pandemic, I won the Michael L. Printz Award for my book “Dig.” That’s a huge deal. With the grief and all the other complications in my life, I couldn’t really take that in. Then the pandemic came and I couldn’t go to Chicago to accept the award. We did it online and that was fine. But it was sort of unreal. I didn’t get the feeling of “I really got it.” Nobody handed me that award. It got mailed to me. I opened the box with gloves.

As this book came to completion, I was driving to the UPS store in Lititz and it hit me that I won this award. I got so emotional. I pulled over on a suburban road and just cried happy tears. I was really proud of myself, and in a way, that was the exact same realization that Truda comes to in the book.