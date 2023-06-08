In the three years since the instrumental rock band’s last album, Cave Paint has experienced births, deaths, geographic moves and a pandemic.

On “Before Then, Now,” Cave Paint’s new album, these experiences are highlighted in an entirely musical sense, letting the instruments portray complex emotions instead of lyrics. The band, which features Travis Shirk, Dalton Bauder, Trevor Kiscadden and Noah Althoff, will be premiering the album at a release show on Friday, at 6:30 p.m. at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse.

“Before Then, Now” is a 10-track, half hour-long album that works conceptually as one extended track, each song flowing into the next. The band considered releasing the whole thing as a single track, before deciding on 10 tracks with Roman numerals for titles. The album received a preview an entire year in advance, when the band released a live set in 2022 recorded at Lancaster city’s Kaleidoscope recording studio. Recorded in 2021 and available on YouTube, the session featured the band unveiling the new songs not knowing when or if they’d be able to play a live show again.

Not only will the record release show also feature the bands Stay Inside and The Last Generation on Film, it will also mark the debut of the Before Then, Now IPA, created in collaboration with Lebanon County-based Rotunda Brewing. The beer will be available while supplies last at Zoetropolis and Bulls Head Public House in Lititz.

We spoke with Shirk and Bauder about the creation of the album, the beer and ideal listening situations for “Before Then, Now.”

I know you've started to play some of this material live. Have you been keeping it intact as one piece or are you performing the songs in a different order?



Bauder: So, for the live show coming up, we specifically wanted to address every part of Cave Paint's history, with songs released since 2016. I think that's what's exciting about the setlistis that we spent - I'm not even exaggerating - the last nine months preparing this set. Everything we built is to be fluid, but we also wanted something familiar for people that maybe haven't seen us in a long time. The whole production itself, we intend to record and release, as well.

Shirk: The really cool part of it tying together with the old stuff at this show is just the name of the new record - 'Before Then, Now' - it's showcasing that, as well.It's showcasing what that entirely means to us as a whole, what we started as and where we're at now. That whole vision of that is coming together as one art piece. I believe we could redo all the old songs and put them on this new record and it could still be one long song.

As with your earlier music, "Before Then, Now" is entirely instrumental, but still feels packed with emotion and ethereality. Is there an ideal situation in which you visualize the listener interacting with the music?

Shirk: In all honesty, I don't know how to write a journal out of my life, or our lives together. Writing these songs and writing songs in general, I really do try to transcend to a place in my life that might have been monumental in my life at some point, and make it more of a journal to me, you know? Hopefully, people can interpret whatever they're hearing in their own way. My goal is to not write something that will necessarily pinpoint one emotion or feeling. I think you can apply it to wherever in life.





Bauder: I feel like also, with this album in particular - and you wouldn't necessarily know, because there's no lyrics - it also touches on some real dark topics, like loss. The darkness that was around during COVID is present on this record. There's some sequences in some of the intermissions that feature sirens and sort of the hysteria, juxtaposed between positive-sounding songs. It's an interesting way for us to say, 'Even if some bad stuff has gone on, we can evolve and move forward from it.' Like Travis said, we're never trying to tell people what to think of the music that they hear, but we are trying to address all these uncomfortable feelings through this medium.

What can you tell me about the “Before Then, Now” beer collaboration with Rotunda Brewing?

Shirk: I worked at Rotunda in Annville for about five years, until recently. There are three brothers who run different parts of the business, and I asked Mike, one of the brothers, about it. I already had Dalton design the mock-ups of the labels, and Mike looked at them and said, ‘Oh, this is badass, let’s do it, just text me when.’

It’s funny too, because some of the owners didn’t even know I played in a band. The beer is packed with flavor, crushable and juicy. I can't wait, we just tried it for the first time yesterday and it's amazing to have a fresh beer out of the tank. We did a QR code on the side (of the can), which leads people to a link tree to listen to the album.





Bauder: This is my first in-production beer label that I've ever designed. Travis' girlfriend created this really cool piece of art that's a book that sort of turns into this big flower pedal. We took a mannequin and pasted old photos of us as kids and whatever we could find and covered the mannequin in that. It's supposed to represent the entity of Cave Paint, like an anthropomorphized version of the band. So, that's what's featured on the actual album cover.

The label is me trying to smash Rotunda's branding and our branding into one. Not only does the beer taste great, it's a really cool can. I was inspired to do the QR code because I was at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, drinking a Bud Light, and it had an Imagine Dragons QR code on the side. I thought, 'if they can do it, so can I.'