One of indie rock's most venerable bands is returning to Lancaster city for the first time in nearly two decades.

Guided by Voices will play a show at Tellus360 on Friday, Oct. 8, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, May 21. According to the Guided by Voices Database website, this will be the band's first show in town since an April 2002 gig at the Chameleon Club.

Initially formed in 1983, the band from Dayton, Ohio has spent nearly four decades revolving around songwriter Robert Pollard, who has written hundreds of songs and released some 33 studio albums. The most recent, "Earth Man Blues," released in April of this year.

For more information on this show and others at Tellus360, visit tellus360.com